Former WINNER member Nam Tae Hyun responds after girlfriend Seo Min Jae takes back abuse, drug use allegations

(TRIGGER WARNING)

On August 20, ‘Heart Signal 3’ cast member Seo Min Jae took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with former WINNER member Nam Tae Hyun. The caption read, “Nam Tae Hyun does philopon [meth]. And I have the needle he used either in my room or my office cabinet. And he hits me.” Seo Min Jae deleted the post following this.

The next day, an investigation into the allegations began. On the evening of the same day, Seo Min Jae once again took to Instagram, this time to share a message taking back all the allegations. She began by stating that she had a fight with her boyfriend (Nam Tae Hyun) on the previous day (August 20).

Seo Min Jae continued, “At the time, due to stress, I took more than the prescribed dose of a psychiatric drug, so I lost control of my senses to the extent that I still am unable to remember exactly what happened.” She explained further, that this resulted in her uploading a post unrelated to the truth. Seo Min Jae also shared that she is currently in the hospital [at the time of writing], receiving treatment as she also hurt herself by mistake. She concluded by sharing that she has made up with her partner and apologized for giving cause for concern.

Following this, Nam Tae Hyun also took to his own Instagram account to address the situation. The former WINNER member stated, “I apologise to those who must have been shocked by yesterday’s incident.. It was a fight between lovers, but we have since made up.” Nam Tae Hyun continued, “I sincerely apologise for giving so many people cause for concern due to a personal matter.” As of writing, the post has been removed from Nam Tae Hyun’s Instagram.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with anxiety or depression, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

