Former Wonder Girls member SUNMI confirmed comeback for THIS month

SUNMI's agency, ABYSS Company, spoke to NewsN on July 14 and announced that SUNMI is preparing for a new album with the aim of making a comeback in August. “We will announce further details”, he said. This will be SUNMI's comeback six months after her single album "Tail," which was released in February. SUNMI has become a representative solo female singer, drawing attention to her with unique concepts and performance for each song she releases, including "Gashina," "Noir," "Siren" and "Porappibam."

SUNMI debuted as a solo singer with ‘24 Hours’ in 2014 which was an instant hit and since then, she has only had a successful career as a soloist. The songs after that like Gashina, Noir, Heroine, Siren, Lalalay, Gotta Go and Porappibam took over the industry due to SUNMI’s approach on various sensitive topics that are usually kept on the low like body image, the mad chase for validation, immense pressure on idols, etc.

Her last song ‘Tail’ was a dark and seductive song that followed the story of a woman who comes back for revenge after being wronged by a man in her life. “Animals use their tails to express their emotions,” Sunmi explains of the concept behind ‘TAIL’, per The Korean Herald. “I liked the frankness of this instinctive behaviour and the word ‘tail’ just left a huge impact in my mind.”

Sunmi will be making an appearance in the Mnet survival program “Girls Planet 999” that stars female contestants from Korea, China, and Japan who all dream of debuting in an idol group despite having different languages and cultures. The growth of these girls as they head toward their goal will unfold in the imaginary world named “Girls Planet.” Yeo Jin Goo will host the show, while Sunmi and Tiffany are the “K-Pop Master.”

Watch Sunmi’s last track ‘Tail’ while we wait for her new comeback!

Credits :News1

