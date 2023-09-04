Former YG labelmates CL, Lee Soo Hyuk, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and PSY have an impromptu meet up

On September 3, CL uploaded an Instagram story with her close friends and former YG labelmates BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, Lee Soo Hyuk and PSY. Since they were under the same label, they have been seen together in many other get together. CL and G-Dragon have even collaborated before. While Lee Soo Hyuk is still part of YG Entertainment, the rest left the agency in different times. Seeing the story, many fans screenshotted and put it up on Twitter, feeling nostalgic about their friendship. Some said that this was when YG peaked and they are the ‘OG crew’.

CL’s activities:

On August 29, KONNECT Entertainment confirmed that CL had left the agency after the exclusive contract ended. CL created her own label, Very Cherry, in 2020 and established the groundwork for her solo exercises, and signed a domestic (Korean) management partnership with KONNECT Entertainment for complete activities in South Korea. In any case, after her two-year agreement had come to an end, she chose to head out in a different direction.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and PSY:

G-Dragon and PSY sent the internet into a frenzy with a recent selfie that brought joy to their fans. The caption, "Oppa, Hannam Style," cleverly played on the lyrics of PSY's legendary track, Gangnam Style. Hannam-dong, a prestigious Seoul neighborhood, is home to many celebrities, including these two, highlighting their shared residency in the area.

Lee Soo Hyuk’s upcoming lead role in S-Line:

He has been confirmed in the lead role of S-Line alongside Lee Da In and OH MY GIRL’s Arin. S-Line, which is based on the webtoon of a similar name, portrays the tale of what happens when a red line connecting individuals in a relationship, otherwise called the S-line, shows up over individuals' heads. In S-Line, Lee Soo Hyuk plays Han Ji Wook, a talented detective with appealing visuals and a nonconformist who seeks the truth with regard to the S-Line. Fans are excited to see him in this unique role as it has a unique storyline itself. The drama will begin filming soon and will be released in 2024.

