'Fortunate sharing screen with Lee Dong Wook': Im Soo Jung shares experience working in Single in Seoul

Lee Dong Wook and Im Soo Jin starrer Single in Seoul will be releasing on November 29. The two actors have also previously worked together in Search: WWW in 2019. It’ll be interesting to see how their chemistry works out in this film. Fans highly anticipate for the two to appear on screen together.

Im Soo Jung expresses her experience working with Lee Dong Wook

On November 14, at a promotional event for Single in Seoul, Im Soo Jung discussed her feelings about working with her cast members and Lee Dong Wook. The actor commented that she feels very fortunate to be a part of a project which is heartwarming and to share the screen with a talented cast.

The Search: WWW actor also spoke up about her feelings on romantic comedies. She commented that romance is not an easy genre and is challenging for actors. She continued and added that actors have to embody the realities of life and impart the psychology and dynamics which stem from relationships, making the genre complicated.

More details about Single in Seoul

Single is Seoul is a romantic comedy film with relatable notes. The movie is all set to be released on November 29 in the theatres. The movie directed by Park Bum Soo revolves around two characters who come across each other as Joo Hyeon Jin has to write about Singles in Seoul and the two collaborate for her project.

The two main protagonists are Park Young Ho and Joo Hyeon Jin. Park Young Ho is played by Lee Dong Wook who is known for his works like Guardian: The Lonely and Great God and Tale of the Nine-Tailed among others. He plays an academician who likes to be single because he thinks that only those who remain single can truly know themselves. Joo Hyeon Jin is played by Im Soo Jung who has made her mark with projects like Search: WWW and Chicago Typewriter. Joo Hyeon Jin works for a magazine and is looking for a deeper connection with someone in her life. While both are happily single and have very different lives both crave emotional intimacy.

