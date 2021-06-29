Foundation trailer: ‘Sacred Games’ star Kubbra Sait features in the ambitious science fiction epic; WATCH

Kubbra Sait will be seen in the Hollywood series Foundation by showrunner David S. Goyer.

Foundation, an upcoming science-fiction series by the visionary mind behind ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy David S. Goyer emerges with a trailer. The ambitious epic is based on the highly acclaimed novels of Isaac Asimov. The trailer showcases a world very different than ours and a pertinent existential question, between his legacy and himself, what would a person save? The ambitious epic is designed on a massive scale with a noir-ish drama treatment blended with an action-adventure. The trailer begins with Jaden Harris’s character Dr. Hari Seldon giving a crucial warning about the end of civilization.

Kubbra Sait, who is best known for her portrayal of the character Kuckoo in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer ‘Sacred Games’ gets a glimpse in the trailer. The show stars some prolific actors including Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, Daniel MacPherson, T'Nia Miller, Pravessh Rana, and Mido Hamada amongst others. The description of the trailer on YouTube reads, “The Galactic Empire has brought peace to thousands of worlds, but the beliefs of one man now threaten their very existence." It adds, "Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire."

Showrunner David S. Goyer sat down with Entertainment Weekly for a chat about the show. He mentioned that he wanted the show to be very textural. “The shoot was incredibly arduous. It's the hardest shoot that I've ever been involved in, but I really believe as much as possible in doing things for real and having as many real elements as possible. So when you see these sumptuous locales in episode 1 and episode 3, we weren't faking it,” said David.

