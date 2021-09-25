Foundation Twitter Review: Fans HAIL show for its breathtaking background score, diverse cast & brilliant plot

Apple TV+’s latest science-fiction series Foundation has recently been released just in time for the weekend and before you dive deep into it, we’re bringing you an honest review of the series. Based on writer Isaac Asimov’s book trilogy, the show is set in a futuristic setting, set in the final years of the Galactic Empire, which eventually transforms itself into the Milky Way galaxy. In the show, Harris essays the role of Hari Seldon the maths professor who has spent his life studying a new age mathematical sociology.

The plot twist? His predictions lead him to the fall of Galactic Empire. While eventual destruction is inevitable, the professor tries his best to delay the destruction by 30,000 years. Now Seldon and his loyalist group of professors must preserve their culture and galaxy before everything is gone!

While the plot is enough to keep us hooked and at the edge of our seats, let's see what Twitterati has to say about the American drama show.

17 minutes into #Foundation and I LOVE how diverse the show is already. This is my kind of sci-fi as well — Eri.exe | commissions open (@eri_artz) September 24, 2021

Ok so this #Foundation show is some smart honor society sci fi! That ain't the mathematics I learned! 5% but that has evolved but still always Peace God! Cipher! pic.twitter.com/qy5LedwbAN — Brian BAD (@BrianBAD3) September 24, 2021

Finally can say that #Foundation lives up to the hype. They have managed to adapt Asimov's work splendidly and did not disappoint. Can't wait for you all to see what the rest of the season has in store. pic.twitter.com/c8wTa4hGSL — Film Poser™️ Gabriela @ NYFF (@gaby_burgos27) September 24, 2021

Holy shit! #Foundation on AppleTV+ is incredible! Just finished the first episode, and just wow. The production quality is insane, the acting is top notch, the score is impeccable, and the set and costume design are beautiful. I am seriously in awe of it. — José (@JoseTheWriter) September 24, 2021

The fact that two insanely ambitious adaptations of #Dune and #Foundation are coming out within a month of each other is really crazy. Us Sci-fi fans are spoiled. pic.twitter.com/oVfpaYLQ1P — The DisTract (@ndg1221) September 24, 2021

Also Read: Foundation Review Ep 1 & 2: Lee Pace, Lou Llobell's show is visually immersive but tedious to the mind