Foundation Twitter Review: Fans HAIL show for its breathtaking background score, diverse cast & brilliant plot

Published on Sep 25, 2021 01:36 AM IST  |  5.9K
   
Foundation Twitter Review: Fans HAIL show for its breathtaking background score, diverse cast & brilliant plot
Advertisement

Apple TV+’s latest science-fiction series Foundation has recently been released just in time for the weekend and before you dive deep into it, we’re bringing you an honest review of the series. Based on writer Isaac Asimov’s book trilogy, the show is set in a futuristic setting, set in the final years of the Galactic Empire, which eventually transforms itself into the Milky Way galaxy. In the show, Harris essays the role of Hari Seldon the maths professor who has spent his life studying a new age mathematical sociology. 

 

The plot twist? His predictions lead him to the fall of Galactic Empire. While eventual destruction is inevitable, the professor tries his best to delay the destruction by 30,000 years. Now Seldon and his loyalist group of professors must preserve their culture and galaxy before everything is gone! 

 

While the plot is enough to keep us hooked and at the edge of our seats, let's see what Twitterati has to say about the American drama show. 

Also Read: Foundation Review Ep 1 & 2: Lee Pace, Lou Llobell's show is visually immersive but tedious to the mind

Advertisement

Credits: Twitter


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All