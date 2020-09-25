Four More Shots Please, Delhi Crime & Arjun Mathur nominated for International Emmy Awards 2020

This year's International Emmy Awards has witnessed the nomination of Indian web series again. Read on for further details.

The much-awaited nominations for the 2020 International Emmy Awards have been finally announced on Thursday. The best part is that Indian web series have made their way into the same. Yes, that’s right. Arjun Mathur of Made in Heaven fame, Amazon Prime’s Four More Shots Please, and Netflix India’s Delhi Crime are nominated for the prestigious awards. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced this piece of news. Well, that calls for some celebrations right!

Meanwhile, Delhi Crime is based on the 2012 Nirbhaya case that outraged the entire nation and led to a change in various criminal laws. The show has been nominated in the category of best drama series. Talking about Four More Shots Please, the series features Bani J, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo in the lead roles. It has been created by Rangita Pritish Nandy. It has been nominated in the category of best comedy series.

On the other hand, Arjun Mathur who appeared in Made in Heaven has been nominated in the category of best performance by an actor. The drama also features Sobhita Dhulipala and is created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. This year’s Emmys have a total number of 44 nominees from 20 countries across 11 categories. Last year also witnessed the nomination of Indian web series for the Emmy Awards. They were Netflix India’s Lust Stories, Sacred Games, and Amazon Prime’s The Remix. Moreover, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s McMafia won the best drama series at the ceremony in 2019.

