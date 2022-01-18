Four More Shots Please Season 3 to kick off last schedule in April in Europe, says Kirti Kulhari

Amazon Prime Video's Four More Shots Please! has had a successful run ever since it began streaming in 2019. The show has already had two popular seasons under its belt, and is now gearing up for the third one. While filming for season three kicked off in 2021, actress Kirti Kulhari revealed that they are only one final schedule away from wrapping it up.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Kirti Kulhari, whos stars alongside, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J in the show, revealed that the last schedule will be outside India. "It feels like I have been shooting for Four More Shots Please for so long." the actress said.

Adding that the series was impacted by the pandemic, Kirti said, "We have one foreign schedule remaining, but the situation is not (conducive) right now. The schedule will roll in April, somewhere in Europe." If the pandemic doesn't hamper their plans any further, Kirti is hopeful that Four More Shots Please! Season 3 will release in the second half of 2022.

The actress was most recently seen in Human which released a few days ago. Kirti starred alongside Shefali Shah in the medical thriller and said that her co-star was the prime reason to say yes to the project. "Human’s script was amazing. But Shefali was the big reason I did the show. I get excited when I work with actors who have inspired me. It was interesting to watch her being so invested. I am like that, and it’s rare to see that in another person in this industry. I enjoyed collaborating with her," Kirti remarked.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Maanvi Gagroo EXCITED about Four More Shots Please season 3; Says ‘We owe this season to our fans’