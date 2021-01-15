Four More Shots Please Season 3 set to begin soon: Kirti, Maanvi, Baani & Sayani pose for a happy photo.

Kirti Kulhari took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos with her girl gang and announced Four More Shots Please Season 3. Check it out.

After a successful two seasons, Amazon Prime Video's much loved show Four More Shots Please is back with its third season. The leading ladies of the show were without a doubt ecstatic as they shared the news on social media with their fans and followers. Kirti Kulhari took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos with her girl gang and announced the brand new season. She also revealed that shooting for Four More Shots Please Season 3 will begin soon.

Kirit captioned their super fun photos, "And we are back #fourmoreshotsplease #season3 Shoot begins super soon ..Lovely to be back with the crazy 3 ..@maanvigagroo @sayanigupta #banij @pritishnandycommunications @joyeetacruises." Turns out, the team has already begun workshops with their director Joyeeta.

Actress Maanvi Gagroo took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her workshop and wrote, "With that, join me in welcoming the newest, sweetest shot on board @joyeetacruises #4mspS3 #LetsDoThis." Sayani also did the same and wrote, "With our sweetest new Director @joyeetacruises To new beginnings!"

Check out the photos of the cast of Four More Shots Please ahead of Season 3 shoot:

The Amazon Prime Video series follows the lives of four leading ladies, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo Kirti Kulhari and Bani J,as they tread through relationships, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties in a male-dominated society.

The show is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications. The web series was also nominated in the best comedy series category at the 48th International Emmy Awards 2020.

