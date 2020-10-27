Four More Shots Please's Kirti, Sayani, Bani & Maanvi bag ‘best rising star’ at Busan’s Asian Contents Awards

Four More Shots Please season 2 starring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo has been gathering attention internationally and has now even bagged an award.

The OTT space turned out to be a saviour during the nation-wide lockdown as filmmakers and producers kept flooding our timelines with shows and films. One of the many shows that released a few months ago was Amazon Prime Video's Four More Shots Please! season 2. The slice of life drama was largely well-received even though it garnered mixed reviews from audiences and critics. Despite that the show was definitely talked about on social media and generated a buzz like no other.

Now, the show starring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo has been gathering attention internationally. The lead cast bagged an award at the recently held Busan’s Asian Contents Awards. According to a report in Variety, Kirti, Sayani, Bani J and Maanvi bagged an award in the Best Rising Star category alongside actors from China and Indonesia.

Amazon Prime Video tweeted the happy and wrote, "Kudos to @IamKirtiKulhari @sayanigupta @maanvigagroo @bani_j for winning big at Busan’s Asian Contents Awards for @4moreshotspls season 2." If that wasn't enough, the show also has been recently nominated for an International Emmy in the Best Comedy Drama category.

Sayani and Maanvi shared the big win on their Instagram handles and were naturally ecstatic. Sayani wrote, "A Big big Thank you to the people who made this possible and made the four of us shine!." Check out their posts below:

Here's wishing the leading ladies of Four More Shots Please many congratulations!

ALSO READ: Maanvi Gagroo on Emmy nomination for Four More Shots Please!: We went berserk, just want to win it for trolls

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×