Frankly Speaking is an ongoing K-drama that stars Go Kyung Pyo and Kang Han Na in the lead roles. It follows the story of a new reporter who develops a condition where he cannot lie and it leads to stressful situations. With the release of each new episode, the K-drama is marking a steady rating which indicates that it might go even higher in the future.

Frankly Speaking garners steady ratings with new episode

On May 16, 2024, Nielsen Korea revealed the ratings for the new episode release of Frankly Speaking. In the fifth episode, the show recorded a total of 1.5 percent nationwide rating. However, although the viewership dipped by 0.1 percent since the last episode, it has maintained a steady pace in its viewership. Currently, the particular K-drama is only show airing around that timeslot.

The show has progressed tremendously since the last episode as Go Kyung Pyo's character Song Ki Baek and On Woo Ju played by Kang Han Na are growing closer to each other gradually. Moreover, there is a love triangle brewing in the series and eventual confrontation seems inevitable at this point. However, more than a love story, the plot also delves into the themes of self-discovery and choosing your own destinies as well.

More about Frankly Speaking's plot and cast

The story revolves around Song Ki Baek, a 33-year-old single man who is a news announcer. However, he suddenly develops a disorder after getting electrocuted one day that completely flips his life around. The character’s unique condition he speaks whatever is on his mind without any filter to the people around him which puts him in difficult situations. Moreover, he also faces troubles in his work and makes a dramatic exit from his toxic workplace to rediscover his passions.

On Woo Ju, a variety show writer who faces constant failures finds Song Ki Baek intriguing and decides to cast him in a variety show. However, the reality show is not an ordinary series but a love show that features romantic adventures.

Apart from Go Kyung Pyo and Kang Han Na, the cast ensemble of the series includes Joo Jong Hyuk, Shin Jung Keun, Kang Ae Shim, Hwang Sung Bin, Lee Jin Hyuk, Baek Joo Hee, Kim Sae Byuk, Lee Bom Sori, and more. Every new episode releases on Wednesday-Thursday at 20:50 KST.

