PSY's Summer Swag concert: 5.8 million KRW ticket scammer detained on fraud charges

Recently, a scammer posed as a seller of discounted tickets for PSY’s Summer Swag concert, selling fake ones and deceiving numerous victims. The individual in question, identified as 'A,' is in their 20s. A case has been filed against A, as reported by allkpop on February 25. They have been formally indicted on fraud charges by the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office, Seongnam Branch.

The accused has been detained for swindling concert-goers out of approximately 5.8 million KRW (around $4,000 USD). The scammer duped around 370 victims by selling fake tickets, falsely claiming they were employee-discounted passes to the highly anticipated K-pop idol's concert. Further investigations uncovered a shocking truth—A had never actually secured any tickets, nor had they ever appeared at the event venues. The entire operation was exposed as a carefully crafted and elaborate fraudulent scheme.

The charges don’t end there. A allegedly attempted to silence the victims by threatening to counter-sue them. They also tried to force victims into signing agreements that would settle the matter in exchange for refunds, in an effort to avoid legal trouble.

This incident takes us back to last year’s Summer Swag concert ticket frenzy. At the time, PSY had issued a public warning against ticket scalping and fraudulent resellers, urging fans to purchase tickets only from the official ticketing website.

Concerned about their safety, the artist stated, "Please completely disregard premium ticket resellers and scalpers. I sincerely ask that you purchase tickets at their original price." The temptation to buy from resellers is understandable, as concert tickets can be quite expensive for an average middle-class person. However, it is always safer to avoid unauthorized sellers to prevent scams and other negative consequences. As PSY rightly mentioned, "Stricter regulations against illegal ticket sales" are needed.

PSY's 2024 Summer Swag tour wrapped up in Suwon, with a final show in Gwacheon on August 31. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for more exciting performances this year. In addition to the concert, speculation about him releasing a brand-new album has been circulating for a while.