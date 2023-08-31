Freaking losing it': Fans go gaga as Charlize Theron hugs BLACKPINK's Jisoo after saving her from paps earlier this year

We've got some juicy updates for you that are sure to make your day. We all know how thrilling it is when our favorite stars cross paths, and boy, have we got a treat for you. The internet is buzzing with excitement over a recent snapshot that has brought together two beloved celebrities in a heartwarming embrace, Jisoo, and Charlize Theron.

How did fans react to BLACKPINK's Jisoo’s story with Charlize Theron?

The radiant Young Adult star and the vivacious Pink Venom singer cozied up in what can only be described as a super sweet selfie. In the foreground was, the K-idol Jisoo, while the ever-graceful Charlize Theron embraced her from behind, planting what looked like a kiss on the K-Pop sensation's head. Starry eyes and a red heart emoji in the caption said it all.

Needless to say, fans are losing their collective minds over this heartwarming image. One fan just couldn't contain their emotions, tweeting, "Hold on... Charlize is kneeling almost... bending to hide behind Jisoo. I'm freaking losing it again". Another echoed the sentiment, reposting the picture with the caption, "Not the Jisoo and Charlize Theron shipping."

Jisoo and Charlize Theron’s previous encounters

This isn't the first rodeo for these two stunning ladies. It turns out they've been spotted hanging out before, and it's giving all of us major friendship goals. Remember Paris Fashion Week? Yeah, both Charlize and Jisoo were spotted attending Dior's Fall-Winter 2023 Women's Show on February 28. And just a few days later, Jisoo shared a picture with Charlize, gushing, "It was such an honor to meet Charlize Theron. Thank you for being so sweet."

Charlize Theron herself wasn't shy to show her admiration. She left a comment on the post, offering to be Jisoo's personal bodyguard, saying, "Call me anytime you need a bodyguard." Considering Charlize's towering 5ft10in frame, it's safe to say she'd make a great protector for the 5ft4in pop star.

And guess what? Charlize isn't the only celeb who's fallen for Jisoo's charm. Just recently, model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, alongside her hubby John Legend, and adorable daughter Luna, caught a BLACKPINK concert and had an absolute blast. Chrissy took to social media to share her newfound appreciation, saying, "Finally saw @blackpinkofficial and phew I GET IT. That is A SHOW." She even asked for fan page recommendations to dive deeper into the BLACKPINK universe.