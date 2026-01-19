Free BTS concert at Gwanghwamun Square? Agency responds to rumors ahead of March 20 comeback

BTS is gearing up for a year full of promotions and touring following the release of their comeback album, ARIRANG. Their new album is coming out in three years and nine months, with the team making its way around the world following the completion of their military break. This Monday, online reports suggested that a new free concert will be held by the K-pop juggernauts as their official return to the stage at the historical Gwanghwamun Square (Gwanghwamun Plaza). In response to the claims, BIGHIT MUSIC has stated that discussions are still ongoing and that official confirmations will be made later.

BTS contemplates plans to take over iconic Korean locations for album release

Amid reports of holding a free concert at Gwanghwamun Square, BTS’ agency said to Newsen, "We are currently discussing it, and an official announcement will be made once the location and schedule are finalized." It is being said that the company has applied to the National Heritage Administration for permission to use and film not just Gwanghwamun Square but also the historically important Gyeongbokgung Palace and the Sungnyemun Gate area. Accordingly, the Cultural Heritage Committee is said to be reviewing the request at 2 pm KST on the 20th of this month.

Previously, BTS announced the release of their 5th full-length album, Arirang, on March 20, 2026. The 14-track album with multiple versions has been revealed via pre-orders and pre-saves ahead of its official drop. Following the release, the seven members will embark on a full-fledged global tour starting at Goyang Stadium on April 9. It will take them around 34 cities in the world across 79 concerts, with more dates to be announced soon. A 360-degree stage production is expected for the shows.

Back in 2022, ahead of starting off on their military and solo music plans, BTS held a free Yet to Come in BUSAN concert at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium as a part of South Korea's bid for the 2030 World Expo. It is believed that 100,000 BTS ARMY members attended in person, and millions watched it online via live streams.