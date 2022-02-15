Fresh Trailer: Sebastian Stan charms fans with his creepy smile in upcoming thriller; WATCH

Sebastian Stan looks all sorts of terrifying yet charming in the new trailer for his upcoming thriller Fresh. This Hulu Original casts Stan in the role of the stranger danger Steve along with Daisy Edgar-Jones who takes on the character of the lonely little sheep Noa. The movie is set to release on March 4, 2022.

The promising trailer of the movie gives us a glimpse at the chaos that will unfold once the movie is out. The story follows a hopeless romantic Noa who seemingly hates the starting parts of relationships and goes along with her as she meets a stranger in a supermarket alley. The official synopsis of the movie reads, "FRESH follows Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who meets the alluring Steve (Sebastian Stan) at a grocery store and – given her frustration with dating apps – takes a chance and gives him her number. After their first date, Noa is smitten and accepts Steve’s invitation to a romantic weekend getaway. Only to find that her new paramour has been hiding some unusual appetites. "

In a tweet, the showrunners of the movie Searchlight Pictures warned fans, "It’s not for everyone," attached to a click of a woman's manicured hand in place of store-bought meat alluding towards a tale of cannibalism as even in the trailer Stan's character Steve does mention a secret that would "freak out" Noa.

Meanwhile, the movie was initially set for release on January 20 but the public premiere was pushed back. Directed by Mimi Cave, the movie will air on Hulu on March 4.

Watch the trailer for Fresh below:

