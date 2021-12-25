Freshman year? Follow these tips by the sophomores of MX Original Series Campus Diaries!

Freshman year is one of the most exciting phases of every student’s academic career. And everyone who has been through this phase surely remembers how adventurous it all is! Memories come flooding all over again as we reminisce about those old days! From the strict professors to bunking class to college politics and canteen wars, every student remembers their college days differently! While most of us, especially the ones who have completed their freshman year before the pandemic, do know how surreal these college years are, the ones who couldn’t get a chance to enter their freshman year have sadly missed out on a lot of fun. Thankfully, there is one supercool way to experience the thrill and excitement of freshman year. Wondering what it is? Allow us to explain.

MX Original Series Campus Diaries brings to the audience all the excitement of a new term, new faces, new friendships, and that first college social! Witness all the reel life scenarios on your computer screen as MX Player brings to viewers Campus Diaries, a coming-of-age drama of five students at Excel University.

Watch the trailer here

This trailer has definitely amped up our enthusiasm as we now get back to the life we knew as normal, with colleges finally opening their doors again in the new year and students eagerly gearing up for campus life. If you are wondering what is so special about this college drama, then let us tell you that this series goes beyond the routine masti and dosti plots that quintessential youth dramas usually portray. It also gives us certain tips that could come in handy for those who are freshman. Here are the tips that you could use:

1. Have a rapport with seniors to avoid ragging

First year on campus means one may have to face ragging. However, if you're able to befriend the seniors, well then, you are sorted. Campus Diaries takes you through this relevant college issue and believe us, there’s a lot to be learnt on how to deal with this!

2. Ensure you have fun, even if it might mean breaking the rules

There's a saying 'rules are meant to be broken' and well, as a fresher in first year of college, atleast try to break some rules to have fun. The leads in this young drama show us ways in which one can have some harmless fun by bending the rules.

3. Make friends and socialise

The bonds you form as a fresher may turn out to be the ones you make for life. Campus Diaries reiterates this and reminds all of us to socialize with everyone. It also takes us on a journey of discovering who is a real buddy and who is not!

Campus Diaries takes a big leap by showcasing different serious college issues such as ragging, discrimination based on societal bias’s, one sided love stories, rampant drug abuse and toxic relationships that are discussed quietly but faced majorly by a lot of students. This 12-episode web series portrays the characters going through a roller coaster of emotions, heartbreaks, thrills and excitement as they navigate their way to adulthood. The series stars Harsh Beniwal, Ritvik Sahore, Saloni Gaur, Salonie Patel, Abhinav Sharma and Srishti Ganguli Rindani amongst others and is created by Prem Mistry and Abhishek Yadav. All episodes drop on 7th January, exclusively on MX Player.

