Friends Reunion: Alia Bhatt is all hearts as the episode premieres; Calls it ‘Everything’

Alia Bhatt is over the moon as Friends: The Reunion was premiered today after creating a lot of buzz in the town.

The 90s kids have a big reason to rejoice as the iconic show Friends, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, has returned after a hiatus of over 15 years. Yes, the much awaited Friends: The Reunion, which has been creating a lot of buzz ever since it was announced, had its grand premiere today across the world. Needless to say, the audience has been overwhelmed to see their favourite characters of the show back in action.

Interestingly, the feeling is mutual for everyone be it a celeb or a commoner. Celebrating this overwhelming moment is Bollywood star Alia Bhatt who can’t keep calm about the grand premiere of Friends: The Reunion. Sharing her happiness about the same, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress took to her Instagram story and shared a pic of the cast of Friends: The Reunion which includes Jennifer, Courteney, Lisa, Matt, Matthew and David posing together and she was all hearts for this golden moment. Alia captioned the image as “Everything” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s reaction to the premiere of Friends: The Reunion:

To note, Friends has been one of the most popular American sitcoms and enjoys a massive fan following. Interestingly while Courtney, Matt, Jennifer, David, Matthew and Matt have been friends for years, Schwimmer had recently revealed that the group has hung out together twice ever since the show had ended in 2004. “We've only been together once I believe nine years ago in the same room until yesterday. So in the 17 years since we've wrapped, we've seen each other like you know one or two people or I know the girls get together often, but the whole cast hasn't been together in quite some time,” the actor had told People.

