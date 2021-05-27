Friends Reunion gets 'butterly' ode via Amul India's cute topical; Netizens call it 'best illustration ever'

After a long wait, one of the most loved sitcoms, Friends, is back with a reunion series and fans can't keep calm. Amul Topical has gone ahead to give a cute ode to Friends Reunion in their own style and it is winning hearts.

It is the D-Day for all Friends enthusiasts as after a long wait the epic reunion series of Joey, Ross, Phoebe, Rachel, Chandler and Monica is finally here. The Friends Reunion is streaming now on ZEE5 in India and well, fans can surely go ahead and relive the memory of their favourite stars including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc all in one frame again. To celebrate the excitement, Amul India's topical came up with a perfect ode to Friends Reunion and well, it is now going viral on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Amul India shared the topical featuring Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monical, Joey and Phoebe sitting around a table and staring at 2 stacks of butter. The tagline of the photo for Friends Reunion was what left netizens in complete awe. The tagline was, "A Must At Reunion, Have with B.R.E.A.D.'' The cute ode by them sent netizens into a meltdown. Many reposted the same on their handles and could not stop gushing over the cute caricatures of their favourite characters of Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe.

Take a look:

A fan wrote, "best illustration ever." Another wrote, "Could I Be Anymore Excited." A user also joked, "Joey doesn’t share food." The cute topical seems to have impressed everyone as many took to social media to repost it.

The show that is television's most popular sitcoms first aired back in 1994 and had a successful run of 10 seasons. Based on the lives of six friends living in New York City, Friends showcases how Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monical, Joey and Phoebe go through life's ups and downs by having each other's support. The show is streaming in India on OTT platform ZEE5.

