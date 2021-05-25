Friends: The Reunion to premiere on THIS date in India; Read Details

As the world is gearing up for the grand premiere of Friends: The Reunion, here are the details about the show's release in India.

If you are a 90s kid then you have several things to cherish in life including some iconic tv shows. Among these was the popular American sitcom Friends, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, which was first aired in 1994 and went on to have 10 seasons till 2004. While the show was among the most loved sitcoms across the world, the audience has been yearning for the reunion of Friends’ team. And now the dream has finally come true as, Friends: The Reunion is finally happening.

In fact, this much awaited show is slated to premiere on May 27 this year. While the fans can’t keep calm about the show, there have been speculations about the show's premiere in India. Putting an end to the speculations, it has been revealed that the show will be premiered in India on May 27 with the whole world. Talking about the same, Zee 5 CEO, Manish Kalra stated that Friends: The Reunion will be premiered at 12:32 pm in India along with the rest of the world.

He even released the statement which read as, “We received an overwhelming response from the audience after recently announcing that FRIENDS: THE REUNION special will stream exclusively on ZEE5 in India. We are proud to share that we will bring this event to India along with the world on May 27 at 12.32 pm! We expect high demand from users and would urge them to avail FRIENDS: THE REUNION Special unlimited viewing offer at least 12 hours in advance before the launch for a seamless experience. We are all geared up to make this a resounding success in India along with the rest of the world.”

To note, Friends: The Reunion will feature the original cast reprising their respective roles and it is expected to witness a grand opening.

