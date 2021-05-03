A friendship like no other: 6 times TaeKook’s adorable friendship made us want a BFF too

One of the best friendships in the K-Pop industry is of BTS’ V and Jungkook. Take a look at our favourite moments below.

BTS might be the biggest and the hottest boy band on Earth right now, but when you deep-dive into their lives, they’re just a bunch of 20-something boys and men trying to live their life by doing what they love. The group debuted in 2013 under then-named Big Hit Entertainment, and rose to super stardom in a few years. While they always keep on soaring to newer heights each passing day, in reality, they become each other’s greatest supports simultaneously.

Jungkook was just 15 years old when he came to Seoul to start his training. As per the members’ accounts and Jungkook himself, he was extremely shy and awkward. The second youngest member, V aka, Kim Taehyung, helped him shed that shell. He stayed with him, had fun with him, encouraged him, supported him while he was miles away. After staying for a decade together, they naturally share a friendship that is limitless and extremely special.

Fondly called ‘TaeKook’, the duo rarely post a selfie or do a VLive broadcast, which makes fans yearn to see their adorable friendship moments more. So today, we’re listing down our top six favourite TaeKook moments that made us think, ‘Yes, I want a friendship just like that.’

1. Angry in one second, cuddling in the next

Starting off with the moment that has probably been etched in every fans’ mind. Taehyung in a blue hoodie, kicking a huge ball towards a sleeping Jungkook. Somehow, Jungkook dodged the ball but it got him so angry, he got up and started running towards Taehyung. A noticeable thing was how he paid no attention to his cellphone dropping from the pocket and ran like he was in a race! Taehyung of course ran too. The video was then cut to the next scene, where we saw Taehyung keeping an arm on Jungkook’s neck and the boys sleeping together!

2. When Taehyung tried to make a puppy give a kiss to Jungkook

In an fun puppy-filled interview, Taehyung was playing with a cute little puppy the entire time and even looked extremely happy while doing so! He was sitting right next to Jungkook, holding a puppy. In the middle of the interview, he then tried to make the puppy kiss Jungkook - but it looks like they both (the puppy and Jungkook) didn’t want it!

3. Their totally cool (not so) secret handshake

Who doesn’t want a friend to have a secret handshake with? TaeKook’s signature handshake is pretty well known in the fandom. So naturally, whenever the guys do it, every fans’ heart ends up melting! The only problem is that we don’t get to see it that easily! So if you miss the handshake too, here’s a compilation of them doing it:

4. Them sharing elephant moles

Do BFFs who share elephant moles on their bodies really exist? That is what we used to wonder about before. But watching TaeKook flaunt it, we’re sure they do. Taehyung loves showing off his elephant mole! He has two moles on his right upper arm whereas Jungkook has them on his right thigh. Can we get someone to share our happiness and elephant moles too, please?

5. Having a much needed heart-to-heart conversation

The best part about having a best friend is knowing that they’re there for you, even if life’s struggles come between your friendship. In their variety show In The Soop, Jungkook and Taehyung had a heart-to-heart conversation where they talked about many things. Jungkook shared his thoughts saying, “He was the easiest person to talk to before, but as we started spending time on our own, there was a side of things that started to feel a bit awkward with V. He used to joke around all the time, but he’s more reserved now.” Ten years does change a person a lot, but it doesn’t change the friendship. By talking about their feelings, their hardships and reminiscing their memories, we’re sure both of them would have had a great time.

6. They don’t shy away from being touchy

Some people love being clingy with their friends, while some prefer to stay a bit away. Jungkook and Taehyung fit into the former. There have been plenty of moments where we’ve seen Taehyung burying himself into Jungkook, or Jungkook carrying him either on the shoulder at a concert, or in his arms to move him out of a place. After all, are you even BFFs if you don’t invade each other’s personal space (respectfully)?

Revisiting these TaeKook moments makes us want to binge watch In The Soop again!

What are some of their coolest friendship moments you wished you shared with your friends? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :BTS Twitter

