From A Time Called You to Twinkling Watermelon and more; pick your favorite time-travel K-dramas

Time travel in K-dramas serves as a compelling narrative element, often weaving epic romance stories that transcend centuries, adding a unique and captivating layer to the plot. Whether it's A Time Called You, Twinkling Watermelon, or other notable titles, the genre offers a range of options. Choose your favorite time-travel K-dramas from the poll below.

Time Travel K-dramas

A Time Called You follows a young woman mourning her boyfriend's death who inexplicably travels back in time, inhabiting a high school student's body. There, she encounters a student resembling her deceased boyfriend. This time-travel premise sets the stage for a story that explores love, loss, and the complexities of navigating relationships across different timelines.

Twinkling Watermelon unfolds the story of a boy navigating a dual life as both a model student and a band member. Through a time slip, he encounters his 18-year-old father, leading to the building of friendships between the two in this intriguing narrative.

Mr. Queen tells the comedic story of a successful chef who wakes up in the body of Queen Cheorin during the Joseon period, leading to humorous situations and challenges.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo follows Ha Jin, who time-travels 1000 years back to the Goryeo Dynasty and inhabits the body of a young girl named Hae-soo. In this era, she becomes embroiled in a power struggle for the throne.

Go Back Couple follows Choi Ban Do and Ma Jin Joo, a married couple facing challenges, who find themselves transported back to their college years, offering a unique opportunity to reevaluate their relationship.

18 Again depicts the story of a 37-year-old Dae Young, who, on the brink of divorce with Da Jung, suddenly finds himself inhabiting his 18-year-old body.

Splash Splash Love narrates the story of Dan Bi, who, during a sudden rain shower, gets transported back in time to the Joseon Kingdom.

The Light In Your Eyes follows Kim Hye Ja, who, using a magic watch, alters the flow of time to prevent her father's death. However, the consequence is that the man she loves, Lee Joon Ha, no longer recognizes her as she has transformed into an old woman.

