From aespa’s Black Mamba to Crown by TXT, pick your favorite 4th gen K-pop debut song

K-pop has been making significant strides globally, establishing a strong presence in major music markets. The fourth generation of K-pop, featuring groups like TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Stray Kids, and aespa, has been on the rise, dominating charts and countries with their music. From their debuts to their current careers, these groups have garnered immense love and support from their fans. Each of them introduced themselves with iconic debut songs that hold a special place in the hearts of their fans. Pick your favorite K-pop debut song from the poll below.

4th gen debut songs

Eleven by IVE- Eleven serves as both the opening song and the title track of IVE's debut single album of the same name. It was released along with its music video on December 1, 2021. ELEVEN is a pop dance track that highlights the mysterious charms of the six members. The lyrics portray how the heart of a girl in love becomes infused with mystical colors. Despite its mostly minimalistic approach, the song features constantly varying rhythms, making it an enjoyable and dynamic listen.

TXT made their debut with the extended play (EP) titled The Dream Chapter: Star, featuring the lead single Crown. The music video for Crown achieved significant success, garnering 14.5 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release. This achievement set a record for the most-viewed K-pop debut music video within 24 hours for a boy group and also secured the title of the most-liked K-pop debut music video, with 2.3 million likes within the same timeframe.

Crown is a trendy synth-pop track, and its lyrics touch upon the challenges and difficulties faced during adolescence, expressing the concept of growing pains as teenagers. The song was written by Slow Rabbit, Melanie Fontana, Michel "Lindgren" Schulz, and Supreme Boi.

Stray Kids made their debut on March 25, 2018, with their album I Am Not, which included the title track District 9.

District 9 is a powerful title track that blends elements of hip-hop, rock, and EDM. The lyrics for the song were penned by Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han, collectively known as the trio 3RACHA. They also collaborated on the composition of the track, alongside producer Trippy. This dynamic combination contributed to the song's unique sound and impact.

Dalla Dalla serves as the debut single by the South Korean girl group ITZY. The group released the music video for DALLA DALLA, which is the title track of their first single album titled IT'z Different.

In the music video, the ITZY members convey the message of embracing their uniqueness and loving themselves for who they are. The song and video celebrate individuality and self-confidence.

Black Mamba is the debut single by the South Korean girl group Aespa. It's a powerful dance song characterized by a signature synth sound, a strong bassline, and a catchy hook that resembles the chanting of a spell. The song's lyrics, written by Yoo Young Jin, introduce the unique world of aespa through a storyline where Black Mamba serves as the villain that poses a threat to the world and obstructs the connection between the aespa members and their "æ" avatars. This narrative adds depth and intrigue to the song's concept.

