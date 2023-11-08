From Ahn Hyo Seop in Business Proposal to Son Ye Jin in Crash Landing On You, pick your favorite K-drama CEOs

K-dramas offer a theme/genre for nearly every viewer's interest, and this includes K-dramas where the CEO characters find love. There's an undeniable allure in witnessing influential heirs as they navigate the journey of discovering love and meeting their soulmates.

In recent times, this storyline seems to be experiencing a resurgence in popularity. While some may hesitate to confess it, love stories centered around falling for a boss, whether male or female, have become a guilty pleasure for many. But it may not be necessary for the rich CEO to find love at his office as the outside world is their playfield. But in the end, these stories are fun to watch.

K-dramas with CEOs

K-dramas have transformed the workplace into an ideal backdrop for passionate romances. Who can resist the sizzling chemistry between the charming yet uniquely endearing CEO and their employee? Like Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Seojeong in Business Proposal or Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young in What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim.

It might be considered a cliché, but there’s an undeniable allure in the charisma that CEOs, managers, and supervisors bring to these storylines, making us genuinely enjoy the narrative. And many times, these CEOs tend to find love outside the workplace, like Son Ye Jin found Hyun Bin in North Korea in Crash Landing On You or Kang Min Hyuk, who, as a CEO, protects and helps influencer Park Gyu Young at each step in Celebrity. Pick your favorite CEO in K-dramas from the poll below.

