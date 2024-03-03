From ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo's UandI to NCT's Taeyoung's TAP and more; Pick best K-pop release of this week

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, NCT's Taeyoung, iKON's BOBBY and many more idols released some amazing music this week. Cha Eun Woo released yet another melodious track U&I and mesmerized the fans. From splendid vocals to energetic raps; nothing has gone untouched. Once more these K-pop idols proved their talent and skills through their art and performance. Here is a look at the major K-pop releases this week.

Best K-pop release this week

On February 28, ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo released a beautiful animated music video of his trach U&I. The song is a part of his solo debut album ENTITY. NCT leader Taeyoung released his second solo album TAP with the music video of the title track. The song is receiving a lot of love from fans across the globe. iKON's BOBBY also marked his comeback with Harmless featuring CHANMINA. Rookie groups CRAVITY and NCT WISH also dropped splendid music with Love or Die and WISH respectively.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat