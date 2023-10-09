From Bae Suzy in Start Up to YoonA in King the Land, pick your favorite K-drama featuring female K-pop idols

K-pop idols are renowned for their captivating performances, showcasing impressive music and dance skills that resonate with a global audience. Beyond their musical prowess, some idols have successfully ventured into acting, earning acclaim for their on-screen talent and gaining popularity in the entertainment industry. From Bae Suzy in Start Up to YoonA in King The Land and more; choose your favorite K-drama featuring female K-pop idols from our poll below.

Female K-pop idols in K-dramas

Set in the fictional Silicon Valley of South Korea, known as Sandbox, Start Up delves into the dynamic world of startup companies. Seo Dal Mi, a vibrant and ambitious young woman, harbors a dream of becoming Korea's own Steve Jobs. Despite lacking an illustrious background, Dal Mi exudes passion for her work, radiating bright energy and embodying great vitality. Her diverse experience in various part-time jobs reflects her determination.

Nam Do San, the founder of Samsan Tech, is a mathematical genius or savant. Once a source of pride for his family during his youth, Do San now faces the shame of a declining business over the past two years. Upon discovering that Dal Mi mistakenly remembers him as a secret pen pal and her first love, he resolves to work his way up, aiming to transform this misunderstanding into a reality.

King the Land unfolds the narrative of Goo Won, the heir to The King Group, a conglomerate specializing in luxury hotels. Goo Won finds himself thrust into an inheritance war, navigating the complexities that come with his position. Enter Cheon Sa Rang, a cheerful hotelier who always wears a smile until her path crosses with Goo Won. This romance K-drama was one of the top K-dramas of 2023.

In the middle of Seoul, there's Hotel del Luna, a place exclusively for ghosts. The CEO, who is both beautiful and a bit grumpy, is under a mysterious curse. She manages the hotel due to a past crime, but oddly enough, she can't remember what it was. The mix of ghosts, curses, and forgotten pasts adds a touch of mystery to the hotel's unique charm.

In Business Proposal, Shin Ha Ri, disguising herself as her friend decides to help her by attending a blind date to scare away her friend's potential suitor. However, things take an unexpected turn when it's revealed that the gentleman is none other than Ha Ri's own CEO. The situation becomes even more intriguing as he presents an unexpected proposal, throwing a curveball into Ha Ri's plans.

Snowdrop narrates an enduring love story set in 1987 Seoul. Yeong Ro, a female university student, finds herself in a peculiar situation when she tends to the bleeding Sooho, a student from a prestigious university. The plot thickens as Sooho, under mysterious circumstances, jumps into a women's university dormitory, creating a potentially dangerous situation.

Reply 1988 unfolds the stories of five families residing on the same street in the Ssangmundong neighborhood in Seoul. This heartwarming series offers a nostalgic journey back to the year 1988, providing a charming glimpse into the lives, relationships, and shared experiences of the diverse families that make up this close-knit community.

In Crazy Love, the narrative unfolds when a mathematics professor begins receiving death threats. Faced with this perilous situation, he opts to feign amnesia. Seizing a peculiar opportunity, his secretary, who has recently discovered she has limited time left to live, decides to step into the role of his fiancée.

In Tempted, the heir of a prominent Korean conglomerate makes a daring bet with his affluent and bored friends. His challenge: to seduce a diligent and innocent college student who remains skeptical about love.

