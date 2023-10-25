From BANG BANG BANG to Still Life; Pick best BIGBANG song

BIGBANG made their debut as a five-member group and included G-Dragon, TOP, Daesung, Taeyang and Seungri. The members have been wrapped up in scandals in the past few years. TOP departed from the group and Seungri is also no longer a part of it. Their music though is always a pleasure to listen to. The group had seen a massive fanbase from all over the world and received a lot of love for their songs and concepts.

Best BIGBANG song

BANG BANG BANG, Fantastic Baby, Loser and many more, we at least know a song or two by this group. They played a major role in taking K-pop out to the global audience. Not only that, they are trendsetters in music and fashion. Over the years, BIGBANG has blessed us with many awesome songs. Current members include G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung. Pick your favorite BIGBANG song.