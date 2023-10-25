From BANG BANG BANG to Still Life; Pick best BIGBANG song

BINGBANG has never failed to impress with their amazing music and concepts since their debut in 2006. Pick your favorite track by BIGBANG.

BIGBANG made their debut as a five-member group and included G-Dragon, TOP, Daesung, Taeyang and Seungri. The members have been wrapped up in scandals in the past few years. TOP departed from the group and Seungri is also no longer a part of it. Their music though is always a pleasure to listen to. The group had seen a massive fanbase from all over the world and received a lot of love for their songs and concepts. 

BANG BANG BANG, Fantastic Baby, Loser and many more, we at least know a song or two by this group. They played a major role in taking K-pop out to the global audience. Not only that, they are trendsetters in music and fashion. Over the years, BIGBANG has blessed us with many awesome songs. Current members include G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung. Pick your favorite BIGBANG song. 

