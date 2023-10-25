From BLACKPINK’s Jisoo- Ahn Bo Hyun to HyunA- Dawn: 6 famous celebrity couple breakups that broke fans’ hearts

BLACKPINK member Jisoo and Yumi’s Cells actor Ahn Bo Hyun confirmed their breakup on October 24. This came as a shock to many fans who were rooting for them. In the past, many celebrities have gone through breakups which devastated the fans. HyunA and Dawn, Jennie and Kai, Lee Sung Kyung and Nam Joo Hyuk, and many more famous couples have called it quits. Here are six celebrity power couples who have broken up in the recent past.

Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun had admitted their relationship in August 2023. Both the celebrities’ agencies had confirmed the news after they were spotted together and their pictures went viral. Sadly, due to scheduling issues, they mutually decided to end the relationship and the news was confirmed on October 24, 2023.

HyunA and Dawn

HyunA and Dawn set the media on fire when they publicly announced in 2018 that they had been together since 2016. After their agency denied the dating rumors surrounding them, the two took matters into their own hands and made their relationship public through Instagram. The former couple have been through a lot from signing with new agencies to engagement in the past few years. They decided to finally end their engagement in November 2022.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and EXO’s Kai

BLACKPINK member Jennie and EXO’s Kai were briefly dating. In December 2018, Kai’s agency SM Entertainment confirmed their relationship. Shortly after, in January 2019, the couple broke up.

TWICE’s Jihyo and Kang Daniel

TWICE members Jihyo and Kang Daniel made their relationship public in August 2019. The two major players in K-pop were dating each other which gave butterflies to the fans’ hearts. A few months later in November, JYP Entertainment confirmed that they were no longer together.

Lee Min Ho and Bae Suzy

The two popular K-drama actors started dating back in 2015 and their agencies confirmed the news after a media outlet wrote an exclusive report that the two had been dating. It was everyone’s dream couple but in November 2017, their breakup was officially announced.

Lee Sung Kyung and Nam Joo Hyuk

The two actors were under the same label and started off as models. The two had known each other for a while. In 2017, after the hit drama Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo came to an end, they were confirmed to be dating. A few months later the same year, their agency confirmed their breakup.

