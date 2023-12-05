From Boy With Luv featuring Halsey to My Universe featuring Coldplay; pick your favorite BTS collaboration
BTS has done multiple collaborations with versatile artists. From Boy With Luv featuring Halsey to My Universe featuring Coldplay; pick your favorite BTS collaboration.
Year after year, BTS continues to impress us with their fantastic collaborations with international artists. These musical partnerships reveal a different artistic side of the group as they share Korean culture and music globally. Whether teaming up with behind-the-scenes beatmakers like Steve Aoki or joining festival headliners such as Coldplay and Nicki Minaj, the key to the best collaborations is the mutual appreciation between the artists.
BTS stands out in their approach to collaborations. Sometimes, a collaboration may feature only the rappers, such as when RM and SUGA joined forces with Juice WRLD for All Night. On other occasions, it's the group's vocalists taking the lead, as seen in their Steve Aoki ballad The Truth Untold or the track Bad Decisions with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg.
The BTS members are known for their versatility, carefully selecting who contributes to a record based on the musical needs and requirements of the song. These international collaborations serve as both a national and global stage for the artists to present their dynamic blend in front of the world. From Boy With Luv featuring Halsey to My Universe featuring Coldplay, pick your favorite BTS collaboration from the poll below.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: BTS' Jin receives early promotion to sergeant for exemplary military service
Star
Thalapathy Vijay
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)
Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more