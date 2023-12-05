Year after year, BTS continues to impress us with their fantastic collaborations with international artists. These musical partnerships reveal a different artistic side of the group as they share Korean culture and music globally. Whether teaming up with behind-the-scenes beatmakers like Steve Aoki or joining festival headliners such as Coldplay and Nicki Minaj, the key to the best collaborations is the mutual appreciation between the artists.

BTS stands out in their approach to collaborations. Sometimes, a collaboration may feature only the rappers, such as when RM and SUGA joined forces with Juice WRLD for All Night. On other occasions, it's the group's vocalists taking the lead, as seen in their Steve Aoki ballad The Truth Untold or the track Bad Decisions with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg.

The BTS members are known for their versatility, carefully selecting who contributes to a record based on the musical needs and requirements of the song. These international collaborations serve as both a national and global stage for the artists to present their dynamic blend in front of the world. From Boy With Luv featuring Halsey to My Universe featuring Coldplay, pick your favorite BTS collaboration from the poll below.

