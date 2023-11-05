From BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next to You to SHINee's Taemin's Guilty; Pick best K-pop release of this week

From BTS member Jungkook to SHINee member Taemin, K-pop fans have been blessed with one of the finest releases this week. The idols have impressed us once again with their immense talent and skills.

Best K-pop release of the week

BTS's Jungkook dropped his first solo album GOLDEN along with the music video for the title track Standing Next to You. The music video garnered millions of views. SHINee's Taemin made his first comeback in over two years after his mandatory military service with Guilty. The hip-hop veterans Epik High released their track screen time which also featured SEVENTEEN's Hoshi. Weeekly, CRAVITY, pH-1, VIVIZ, Golden Child and many more splendid K-pop artists made a comeback this week. Pick your best K-pop release for this week.

