From BTS’ Jungkook's Still With You to Taeyeon's Rain; choose your perfect rainy day song

Rainy days bring a certain vibe. The sound of raindrops tapping on your window and the gentle breeze makes everything feel cozy, serene, and warm. It's the perfect time to snuggle up under your blankets, put on your headphones, and enjoy some soothing, melodic songs that are just right for a rainy day. Take a look at our poll below and choose the song that suits your mood best for a rainy day.

K-pop songs to listen to on a rainy day

When contemplating a song to listen to on a rainy day, Still With You by BTS' Jungkook is the first that springs to mind, and rightfully so. With its soothing rainy background ambiance and captivating jazz elements, this song takes you on a journey through various moods. It's undeniably a masterpiece, making it the perfect choice for a rainy-day soundtrack.

An old favorite, Rain by Taeyeon features her velvety vocals never fail to capture the longing and nostalgia that well up as you listen to the gentle patter of rain against the windows. While the song carries a touch of melancholy, it also provides solace through its closing lines.

TXT's Fairy of Shampoo is another perfect song to enjoy on a rainy day. With its gentle, smooth vocals and a subtle jazz-inspired touch, Fairy of Shampoo stands out as a unique gem in the K-pop scene. It strikes a balance, not too slow to be dull, yet ideal for a rainy day ambiance as it steers clear of heavy electronic bass lines.

Just like the name suggests, it is a slow-paced song that draws you in with its somber piano melody. Forever Rain captivates with RM's mellow rap delivering a tale of introspection, loneliness, and a longing to break free. It's refreshing in its honesty, laying bare a barrage of complex emotions through a music video that's almost ironic in its monochromatic minimalistic style. But what an elegant and stylish delivery the song holds, it’s almost magical.

There's an undeniable sense of melancholy in A Gloomy Clock, a song that boldly addresses depression and profound gloominess. Surprisingly, it does so in a manner that can be almost described as whimsical, featuring the rhythmic ticking of a clock and occasional whistles in the background. IU's gentle, lilting tone harmonizes seamlessly with Jonghyun's deeper baritone, creating a somber yet enchanting melody. It's the perfect tune to lose yourself in on slow, rainy days.

A pre-release single from 2020, Mixtape: On Track is a masterpiece of rainy-day music. The tranquil rap lines blend seamlessly with the refreshing vocals, crafting a song that's effortlessly enjoyable. While it may not align with Stray Kids' typical style, the group delivers it with exceptional finesse.

