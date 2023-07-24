From BTS’ Proof to BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK, Stray Kids’ Oddinary and more: VOTE for the Daebak Album of the Year

The HallyuTalk Awards’ second edition has opened its doors to a lot of fun and exciting moments for the fans of K-content. In this entirely fan-voted award show, the audience will become the King and determine the winners with their unwavering support. Kicking off the series of categories, the first set of nominations has been announced for the highly anticipated Daebak Album of the Year award.

Daebak Album of the Year award nominees

The HallyuTalk Awards 2 has put together some of the most liked, celebrated, and coveted K-pop albums released in the year 2022 for this category. K-pop acts have often taken fresh and diversifying concepts for their album releases and this time was no different. BTS’ Proof arrived at a very crucial time in the career of the septet serving as their last full group release before the members began their military enlistments. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK fans, who had been waiting for about a couple of years, were treated with the global hit BORN PINK. SEVENTEEN’s Face The Sun and its lead track HOT acted as yet another ball in the park for the group while Stray Kids’ Oddinary once again showed the octet’s producing power and stage presence. TOMORROW X TOGETHER continued to wow audiences with releases like Good Boy Gone Bad, which showcase their versatile skills in Minisode 2: Thursday's Child, and, NCT Dream furthered the Neo realm with Glitch Mode.

Daebak Album of the Year nominations

BTS- Proof

BLACKPINK- BORN PINK

SEVENTEEN- Face The Sun

Stray Kids- Oddinary

TXT- Minisode2: Thursday’s Child

NCT Dream- Glitch Mode

How to vote for Daebak Album of the Year award:

Comment on the post above with your pick and the hashtag #TheHallyuTalkAwards2.

Don’t forget to tag @hallyutalk in your comment!

OR

Send in your vote with the Google form attached below.

