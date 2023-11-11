From BTS' Spring Day to Stray Kids' Winter Falls and more; Pick your favourite K-pop winter song
The arrival of winter often seems to sneak up on us, and this year is no different. Vote for your favourite K-pop tunes handpicked by sought-after artists, perfect for the chilly season.
Key Highlight
As the year winds down, the holidays often arrive unexpectedly, catching us off guard. November and December, characterized by a crisp chill in the air and an abundance of festive joy, stand out as some of the most exhilarating months. This season presents a perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the holiday spirit by delving into wintry tracks that capture the essence of this time of year.
Select your favorite song for this winter season from the compilation provided below, and consider infusing your playlist with new tunes to amplify that seasonal cheer.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Stray Kids are absolute rockstars in the new LALALALA MV; WATCH
Saumya is Journalism & Mass-Communication graduate with a specialization in digital journalism. She comes with nearly a...