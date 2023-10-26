From BTS' SUGA to (G)I-DLE's Soyeon: Pick best K-pop idol who is also a producer

Be it BTS member SUGA, RM, SEVENTEEN's Woozi or (G)I-DLE's Soyeon, some talented K-pop idols have established themselves as musical geniuses and have created many songs with multiple credits under their belts. They have not only impressed us with their rap, vocals and dance but they have also made music that we all enjoy.

Best K-pop idol who is also a producer

BTS' SUGA, RM, (G)I-DLE's Soyeon, SEVENTEEN's Woozi, BIGBANG's G-Dragon and many more K-pop idols have proved their worth as successful producers with their awesome music. SUGA's Eight, Soyeon's Nxde, Woozi FML, RM's Indigo and many more; these artists have not only created great songs for themselves and their groups but their discography even spreads to songs by other artists. Pick your best K-pop idol who is also a producer.

