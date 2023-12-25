From Business Proposal to Snowdrop and more: Top 5 roles played by Kim Min Kyu to celebrate his birthday

Kim Min Kyu cuts the cake on December 25. The actor is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service. He was last seen in The Heavenly Idol. He has showcased his versatility and talent with his work. Business Proposal, Snowdrop, Queen: Love and War and Backstreet Rookie are some of his popular works. He has impressed fans with his skills and acting. Here is a look at his top 5 roles.

Kim Min Kyu's 5 best roles

Business Proposal

Business Proposal took became a massive hit in 2022. The drama was a self aware cringe comedy which was enjoyed by the fans. Kim Min Kyu played the role of Cha Sung Hoon who is the Chief Secretary of main lead. His character was an orphan and is like a brother of the main male lead. Fans especially loved his dedication towards his friends and his love story with the rich heiress Jin Young Seo who is played by Seol In Ah. Cha Sung Hoon is a hot and cold person but he turns into an adorable fluff ball with his girlfriend. The viewers enjoyed their cute chemistry at lengths.

Snowdrop

Kim Min Gyu plays Jung Hae In's associate Joo Gyeok Chan. He is a cold and logical person. Every time Im Soo Ho's determination and aim deters, he puts him right back into his place. He has a goal in mind and is strong-minded to achieve it despite hindrances. Joo Gyeok Chan and Kye Bun Ok's interactions sparked a frenzy in fans as they shipped the two characters.

Snowdrop is set in 1987 when South Korea was going through a socio-political turmoil. The drama tells the love story between a South Korean university student and a North Korean spy in this background of political stress. The plot is inspired by true events though it also received criticism for its portrayal of history and events from the public.

The Heavenly Idol

The Heavenly Idol was Kim Min Kyu's last project before he enlisted in the military. The drama was released in February 2023. The actor plays the role of Rembrary or Woo Yeon Woo who is known for his divine powers and gets transported into the contemporary world while fighting the devil. His soul possesses the body of an idol who is a member of an unpopular group. As he overtakes his body, the fate of the group takes a turn and they become famous.

Backstreet Rookie

Backstreet Rookie is a romantic comedy featuring Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung as the leads. Kim Min Gyu plays Kang Ji Wook in the show who is the main female character's former classmate. The drama tells the story of a 22-year-old girl who has the looks, the brain and the physical power. While many want to date her, she has her eyes set on a convenience store owner. They met when she was still in school but that encounter became very impactful for her life and their love story slowly started.

Queen: Love and War

Queen: Love and War is a historical piece set during the Joseon dynasty. It is a fantasy romance which tells the story of a woman who's twin sister is murdered and she is determined to get her revenge. In order to gain power and fulfil her vengeance, she needs to become the queen. So she devices a plan to impress the King and get on the throne. Her plans become shaky as the King recognizes her from a dream and the bond between the two stars blossoming into something else.

More about Kim Min Kyu

Kim Min Kyu made his debut in 2013 with the Mnet series Monstar. In the same year, he also featured in the film The Five. His first main role for the big screeen was in 2018 in the film The Whispering. He has appeared in various hit dramas like Because It's My First Life, Meloholic, Queen: Love and War, Business Proposal, Snowdrop and many more.