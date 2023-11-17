From Cheese In The Trap to My ID Is Gangnam Beauty; pick your favorite college-based K-drama

There are various ways to lift your mood on a tough day, and indulging in a feel-good, heartwarming show happens to be one of the most budget-friendly options. K-dramas offer a plethora of genres, storylines, and settings, making them an ideal choice for a delightful end-of-the-day session.

Among the most captivating genres lies the school/college-based K-dramas. These series are not only entertaining with their cheesy lines and adorable cast members but also feature relatable coming-of-age stories. Watching them provides a comforting experience that resonates with everyone.

College-based K-dramas

Whether it's, My ID is Gangnam Beauty, with all the first-day jitters of college and an adorable romance featuring the very handsome Cha Eun Woo, or Cheese in the Trap, where Kim Go Eun portrays Hong Seol, a character many college students can likely relate to. Hong Seol puts in her best effort in everything, never seeking much from her family and striving to make them happy. These storylines often evoke a sense of relatability and sometimes make us swoon over the characters and their plotline.

Stories like those in Age of Youth, a K-drama that is often overlooked but indeed shouldn't be, as it withholds numerous aspects like female friendships, mental health, and life lessons that make it an excellent college series. Or the popular Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, which features an unconventional K-drama female protagonist aspiring to be a weightlifter. Here, Kim Bok Joo navigates the challenges of heartbreak for the first time and grapples with depression as a result.

These narratives take viewers on a journey of love, healing, and excitement, ensuring an engaging and relatable experience. Pick your favorite college-based K-drama from the poll below.

