From Christmas Tree by BTS’ V to Future by Red Velvet; Pick your favorite K-drama OST sung by a K-pop idol

Be it the warm and cozy Christmas Tree by BTS’ V for Our Beloved Summer or the upbeat and lively Future by Red Velvet for Start Up, K-dramas featuring K-pop idols melodious voices in their OSTs have our heart. Pick your favorite K-pop idol sung K-drama OST from our exciting Poll below.

K-pop idols featuring in K-drama’s OSTs

V contributed his sweet vocals to Christmas Tree an OST for Our Beloved Summer, a series featuring his Wooga squad's Choi Woo Shik and Actress Kim Dami. Their on-screen chemistry is a delightful mix of chaos and coziness, and V's vocals add just the right tempo to the show.

TWICE's Jihyo graces us with Stardust Love Song, a slow yet moving track that showcases her soulful vocal range. Twenty Five, Twenty One transports us to the 1990s, where two young souls chase their dreams amid a financial crisis, discovering first love along the way.

Stay With Me is the timeless OST from Goblin, performed by EXO's Chanyeol and Punch. Chanyeol's rap brings a punchy energy, complemented by Punch's heartfelt vocals, setting a sentimental tone for the song.

Love Sight by TXT for Doom At Your Service is a soothing ballad that perfectly complements the vibe of the K-drama. The voices of the five members blend seamlessly in the background, providing a harmonious backdrop to Myul Mang and Tak Dong Kyung's story.

Future by Red Velvet is an upbeat track featured in the popular K-drama Start-Up. Red Velvet's cheerful vocals capture the hopeful essence of the song, making it a perfect choice for brightening up a tough day.

Hwasa delivers a soulful performance with Orbit for The King: Eternal Monarch. The song mirrors one of the main character's journey in confronting personal challenges while managing the responsibilities of ruling a country. Hwasa's deep, unique voice conveys these emotions in a way that defies description.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Poll: From Moving to Crash Landing on You; Which BTS recommended K-drama is your favorite?