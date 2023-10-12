From Coffee Prince to Mr Queen and more; pick your favorite gender-bender K-drama

K-dramas have gifted us with a delightful array of gender-bender plots, ranging from historical sageuks to contemporary tales. These stories often feature women donning disguises as men to navigate situations where their gender might pose challenges. On the flip side, some narratives showcase men finding themselves in unexpected circumstances, waking up in a woman's body or adopting female roles.

Whether it's the classic theme seen in Coffee Prince or the unique twist in Mr. Queen, K-dramas have explored girls posing as eunuchs, boy band members, or students in all-boys schools. Notably, male characters have also taken on the guise of females, bringing an extra layer of charm and humor to the screen. From the OG Coffee Prince to the recent hit The King’s Affection, and many more in between, there's a diverse array of gender-bender K-dramas to choose from. Choose your favorite gender- bender K-drama in the poll below!

Gender-Bender K-dramas

Coffee Prince stands as an enduring classic, pioneering the gender-bender trope in K-dramas with its timeless appeal. The story revolves around Eun Chan, whose androgynous appearance leads to frequent misconceptions about her gender. Upon securing a job at a coffee shop, she maintains the charade, posing as a boy. However, complications arise as her manager finds himself falling in love with her, adding layers of complexity to the narrative. The series masterfully weaves humor and romance while exploring the challenges of identity deception.

In Mr. Queen, the narrative takes a humorous turn when Bong Hwan, a renowned and rather womanizing modern-day chef, undergoes a bizarre twist of fate. Following an accident that plunges him into a swimming pool, he awakens to find himself not in his familiar surroundings, but as a queen in the Joseon dynasty. The series offers a rollercoaster of emotions, seamlessly blending laughter and tears.

The initial episodes are a riot of comedic hijinks as the initially boorish chef grapples with the realization that he's now a lady, and not just any lady but one married to the king. The humor is on-point as he navigates the challenges of court life. However, as the story unfolds, the tone takes a bittersweet turn. The later episodes delve into a mix of drama and emotion as the queen, now in a woman's body, contends with unfamiliar feelings, treacherous court politics, and the daunting quest to find a way back to the future.

Set in the Joseon Dynasty, The King's Affection unfolds a gripping tale. The Crown Princess Consort faces a heart-wrenching decision, sending her daughter away at birth to safeguard her life. Tragedy strikes years later when the twin son passes away, compelling the surviving daughter to assume his identity and throne, all while concealing her true self.

Adapted from a manhwa of the same name, the drama stands out for its captivating plot. It resonates with audiences due to its exploration of themes like family, the struggle to fit in, and the courage to stand firm against adversities. Park Eun Bin delivers an impeccable performance in her portrayal of Lee Hwi and Dam Yi. Her versatility shines as she effortlessly transitions between these two contrasting characters. The chemistry between Park Eun Bin and Rowoon adds an extra layer of charm, characterized by its sheer innocence.

Love in the Moonlight, a captivating romantic period drama, features Park Bo Gum in the role of a young and playful Crown Prince who finds himself drawn to Ra On (Kim Yoo Jung), a young woman disguising herself as a male eunuch within the palace. What starts as an innocent infatuation transforms into genuine love as the Crown Prince gradually realizes his true feelings for Ra On. Set against the backdrop of a period drama, the narrative weaves a tapestry of blossoming romance, interwoven with conspiracies, rebellions, and unraveling mysteries.

As Lee Young discovers Ra On's true identity, the plot introduces a compelling third angle in the form of the nobleman Kim Yoon Sung (Jung Jinyoung), who harbors his own romantic feelings for Ra On. While the storyline might meander at times, it skillfully balances its youthful and charming atmosphere with dramatic plot twists. Park Bo Gum's portrayal of the young prince is both charming and scene-stealing, complemented by Kim Yoo Jung's sassy and compelling performance as Ra On. The heartwarming friendship between Lee Young, Ra On, and Kim Byung Yeon adds an extra layer of emotional depth to the narrative.

The Tale of Nokdu unfolds during the Joseon period, following the journey of Jeon Nok Du. Faced with circumstances that necessitate disguise, he takes on the identity of a woman and infiltrates a village of widows. Within this unconventional setting, he encounters Dong Dong Ju, a kisaeng trainee with a preference for crafts over traditional singing and dancing. This K-drama stands out as a rarity, presenting a narrative where a male protagonist crossdresses as a female. Jang Dong Yoon skillfully embodies the character, seamlessly oscillating between being handsome and beautiful.

To The Beautiful You narrates the tale of Goo Jae Hee, captivated by Kang Tae Joon, a track and field athlete. When Tae Joon sustains a severe injury, Jae Hee makes a bold move by enrolling in his all-boys high school, assuming the guise of a boy. This K-drama, adapted from the Japanese manga "Hana Kimi," offers a light-hearted viewing experience with engaging characters. Amidst the comedic situations and romantic entanglements, the story delves into central themes of friendship and acceptance.

You're Beautiful revolves around the story of a management decision to introduce a new singer to the idol group A.N.JELL due to Tae Kyung's damaged voice. In this 2009 drama, Park Shin Hye takes center stage as a girl who steps into the shoes of her twin brother, tasked with filling the lead vocalist role while he recovers from a botched plastic surgery. Originally on the path to becoming a nun, her life takes an unexpected turn as she makes her debut with the band A.N.JELL. Adding a delightful twist to the plot, the three male members of the band, portrayed by Jang Keun-suk, Jung Yong-hwa of CN Blue, and Lee Hong-gi of F.T. Island, find themselves falling head over heels in love with her.

Sungkyunkwan Scandal unfolds the narrative of Kim Yoon Hee, a young and gifted woman who adopts the guise of her younger brother to gain admission to a prestigious university. The series is skillfully crafted, striking a balance between lighthearted and serious tones. Park Min Young's portrayal of Kim Yoon Hee adds a sassy and determined flavor to the character, challenging traditional gender norms and asserting that one's capabilities should never be determined by gender. The drama not only captivates with its engaging storyline but also boasts one of the best Original Soundtracks (OSTs), contributing to its overall entertainment quotient.

