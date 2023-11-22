From Descendants of the Sun to The Glory: 10 K-dramas to celebrate versatility of birthday girl Song Hye Kyo

As Song Hye Kyo turns 43 on November 22, her influential career in K-dramas, spanning from her debut to recent ventures, displays a spectrum of remarkable performances across various genres. Her versatility and acting prowess have swiftly cemented her status as an esteemed and accomplished figure in the industry.

Glorious 43 years of the very versatile Song Hye Kyo

Born on November 22, 1981, Song Hye Kyo is a renowned South Korean actress recognized for her international acclaim in various television dramas such as Autumn in My Heart in 2000, All In in 2003, Full House in 2004, That Winter, the Wind Blows in 2013, Descendants of the Sun in 2016, Encounter in 2018, and The Glory in 2022. Her notable filmography includes 2007 film, Hwang Jin Yi, The Grandmaster in 2013, My Brilliant Life in 2014, and The Queens released in 2015.

Acknowledged on Forbes magazine's Korea Power Celebrity list, Song Hye Kyo ranked 7th in 2017 and 6th in 2018. She is part of The Troika, alongside Kim Tae Hee and Jun Ji Hyun, collectively known as Tae-Hye-Ji. Her television dramas have notably propelled her into the realm of Hallyu stardom, solidifying her position as a prominent figure in the global entertainment sphere.

On July 5, 2017, Song Hye Kyo and her Descendants of the Sun co-star, Song Joong Ki, announced their engagement via their respective agencies. They exchanged vows in a private ceremony on October 31, 2017, in Seoul, amidst significant media attention across Asia. The intimate ceremony was attended by their closest family and friends, with actors Lee Kwang Soo, Yoo Ah In, and Park Bo Gum among the guests, with Park Bo Gum also performing on the piano at the reception.

However, on June 27, 2019, Song Joong Ki disclosed that he had filed for divorce from Song Hye Kyo which got finalized in July 2019.

Here are top 10 must-watch Song Hye Kyo K-dramas

Celebrating Song Hye Kyo's birthday by highlighting her versatile acting prowess, here are ten standout K-dramas that showcase her talent and versatility:

1. Autumn in My Heart: In Autumn in My Heart, Song Hye Kyo portrays Yoon Eun Suh alongside Song Seung Heon as Yoon Joon Suh. Initially believed to be siblings, they later discover they were accidentally switched at birth. Eun Suh opts to live with her biological mother, leading to years of separation from Joon Suh. By chance, they reunite and realize their romantic feelings for each other.

This role marked Song Hye Kyo's breakthrough, catapulting her to stardom. Her portrayal of a character plagued by misfortune deeply resonated with Korean audiences, showcasing her beauty and captivating charm. She conveyed profound sorrow, leaving a lasting impact on viewers. The series' love triangle, featuring Song Seung Heon and Won Bin, was praised for its impeccable chemistry, earning a place among the most iconic in K-drama history.

2. Hotelier: Featuring Bae Yong Joon as Shin Dong Hyuk and Song Yoon Ah as Seo Jin Young, Seoul Hotel revolves around Dong Hyuk taking charge of the hotel after the CEO's passing. He hires Jin Young, despite her tarnished reputation. Song Hye Kyo portrays Kim Yoon Hee, an heiress smitten with another hotel manager, Han Tae Joon (Kim Seung Woo). Though not the main female lead, her enchanting charm and emotive gazes captivate audiences. Her talent in conveying intense emotions through tearful eyes remains unforgettable, enhancing the series' appeal and making it a more compelling watch.

3. All In: In the drama All In, Lee Byung Hun embodies Kim In Ha, a skilled poker player who falls for Song Hye Kyo's character, Min Su Yeon. Their intertwined past involves In Ha seeking retribution for Su Yeon's father's death, leading to his imprisonment. Fate brings them together again after years, marking a significant reunion.

The series achieved remarkable success in Korea, clinching the Grand Prize at the 2003 Baeksang Arts Awards. Viewers were captivated by the emotional saga of In Ha and Su Yeon, facing numerous hurdles in their love story. Song Hye Kyo's portrayal of Su Yeon earned her the Top Excellence Award at the 2003 SBS Drama Awards, praised for her compelling portrayal that deeply resonated with the audience, contributing to the drama's acclaim.

3. Full House: Full House features Song Hye Kyo and Rain as contrasting personalities thrown together by fate, leading to shared living. Despite initial animosity, their relationship evolves from disdain to a blend of love and conflict, eventually blossoming into genuine affection.

Considered a cornerstone of the Hallyu wave, Full House is a monumental romantic comedy series. Despite occasional moments of harshness from Young Jae, their rollercoaster love-hate dynamic captivates hearts. Their budding romance exudes compelling chemistry, complemented by Song Hye Kyo's adorable charm, or "aegyo," which adds another delightful dimension to the series.

5. Worlds Within: In Worlds Within, Hyun Bin takes on the role of Jung Ji Oh while Song Hye Kyo portrays Joo Joon Young, navigating the realistic portrayal of a relationship's challenges. Working as production directors in the entertainment industry, they grapple with the demands of creating successful K-dramas while maintaining their romantic connection.

6. That Winter, The Wind Blows: Starring Jo In Sung as Oh Soo and Song Hye Kyo as Oh Young, this romantic drama revolves around a troubled man and a blind woman. Despite their differences and past baggage, they fall deeply in love. Their tumultuous journey showcases their desperate need for each other, crafting a poignant love tale. The series is notable for the stunning visuals, captivating cinematography, and the leads' on-screen charm.

Song Hye Kyo's portrayal of a complex character, a blind woman grappling with life's challenges, was a remarkable departure for her, showcasing her versatility as an actress. Her intricate relationship with Jo In Sung in the series captivates viewers, offering both entertainment and intrigue.

7. Descendants of the Sun: Starring Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo, this enduring series remains a beloved choice, drawing viewers back repeatedly. Set in the fictitious realm of Uruk, it unfolds the obstacles confronting two lovers, offering a story of grace and love. Filled with memorable dialogues and enthralling scenes, it invites multiple re-watches. This global hit enchanted audiences with the enchanting romance between a captain and a doctor, merging drama, action, and humor—a versatile blend catering to various preferences. Its compelling storytelling engrosses most viewers in its captivating universe.

8. Encounter: Cha Soo Hyun (Song Hye Kyo), a politician's daughter, coerced into an unloving marriage, undergoes divorce and embarks on a journey to Havana, Cuba, to oversee hotel construction. On her initial day, a fateful encounter occurs with the free-spirited Kim Jin Hyuk (Park Bo Gum) after a car accident.

Song Hye Kyo effortlessly embodies the stoic and chic Soo Hyun, revealing a softer side alongside her on-screen partner Kim Jin Hyuk. The seamless transition between contrasting characteristics within her character showcases Song Hye Kyo's prowess as a seasoned actress.

9. Now We Are Breaking Up: Portraying Ha Young Eun, an aspiring fashion designer aiming for career advancement, Song Hye Kyo took on the role. Jang Ki Yong depicted Yoon Jae Guk, a renowned fashion photographer. Their encounter leads to a significant night together, an event that Jae Guk finds hard to move past, ultimately reuniting with Young Eun in Seoul due to fate.

10. The Glory: Song Hye Kyo's most recent K-drama marks a pinnacle in her career, acclaimed as her finest performance yet. The enigmatic psychological thriller revolves around Moon Dong Eun (played by Song Hye Kyo), a survivor of school violence seeking retribution from her childhood tormentors who shattered her life. The Glory, featuring Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon, Yeom Hye Ran, Park Sung Hoon, and Jung Sung Il, not only clinched the prestigious Baeksang Award for Best Drama but also earned Song Hye Kyo the well-deserved Baeksang Award for Best Actress in Television.

