From Destined With You to Hwarang; pick your favorite K-drama featuring male K-pop idols

Korean pop stars, widely recognized as idols, showcase remarkable versatility as artists. Beyond their ability to sing, dance, and captivate a global audience of millions, these multi-talented individuals also demonstrate impressive acting skills, holding their own alongside seasoned actors in both K-dramas and movies. From Rowoon, who has graced multiple K-dramas and is currently starring in Destined With You, to the star-studded K-pop idol ensemble in Hwarang, featuring Minho, Park Hyung Sik, and V, select your preferred K-drama showcasing male K-pop idols from the poll below.

K-dramas featuring Male K-pop idols

In Destined With You, Lee Hong Jo (played by Jo Bo Ah) finds herself as the lowest-grade civil servant, diligently tackling her work despite facing numerous civil complaints. Accustomed to solitude in her personal life, her world takes an unexpected turn when she becomes the owner of an old wooden chest and the key to breaking a curse that has plagued Jang Shin Yu.

Jang Shin Yu (played by Rowoon) is a competent and attractive lawyer who typically commands attention wherever he goes. Despite his outward success, he grapples with an unexplained ailment that worsens over time. Determined to break the generational curse afflicting his family, Jang Shin Yu becomes desperate for a solution. The story unfolds as these two characters embark on a journey intertwined with fate and destiny.

Hwarang centers around a group of young and handsome men who serve the king as a collective of youthful warriors in the Kingdom of Silla, the smallest among the three kingdoms. While the King's mother, Regent Jiso, wields power on behalf of her son who occupies the throne, she initiates the formation of a warrior group composed of these young men. Unbeknownst to the warriors, the King himself has infiltrated their ranks, assuming the guise of Kim Ji Dwi. The series unfolds with this intriguing blend of political intrigue, warrior camaraderie, and the hidden identity of the monarch within their midst.

In 100 Days My Prince Crown Prince Lee Yul faces a perilous assassination attempt that leads him to fall off a cliff, bringing him to the brink of death. Miraculously surviving, he loses his memory and embarks on a 100-day journey under a new identity and persona. It is during this period of identity transformation that he crosses paths with Hong Sim, the head of the first detective agency in Joseon, marking the beginning of a compelling tale where forgotten pasts and unexpected encounters shape the course of their lives.

Ju Gyeong, a female student, undergoes a transformative journey as she delves into the world of makeup techniques. Concealing the scars of her painful past behind layers of makeup, she discovers a newfound confidence. Similarly, Suho, haunted by his hurtful history, has lost the joy in his life. The two find solace in each other, forming a bond as they share their secrets and navigate the challenges that stem from their respective pasts.

Do Bong Soon is born with superhuman strength, a unique ability inherited solely by the women in her family. Aspiring to create a video game where she is the main character, Bong Soon dreams of transforming into a delicate and elegant woman, the very image her crush, In Guk Doo, a police officer, finds appealing. Her strength becomes her ticket to employment as the bodyguard for Ahn Min Hyuk, the CEO of a gaming company.

When a series of kidnappings occur in Dobong-dong, Bong Soon is determined to apprehend the culprit. With the assistance and training from Min Hyuk, their relationship evolves beyond employer and bodyguard. As they navigate through comical and perilous situations in their pursuit of the kidnapper, Min Hyuk and Bong Soon find their connection deepening into something more, bringing them closer together.

At the tender age of eight, Park Joo Hyeong embarked on a journey to Italy after being adopted. As an adult, he is now recognized as Vincenzo Cassano, serving as a consigliere for a Mafia family. Amidst conflicts among Mafia factions, he decided to return to South Korea. In the course of events, he becomes entangled with lawyer Hong Cha Young, a legal professional known for her unyielding determination to secure victory in her cases.

Back in his homeland, Vincenzo Cassano takes on a formidable conglomerate, delivering a taste of their own medicine while dispensing his unique brand of justice. This sets the stage for a compelling narrative where revenge, legal battles, and a quest for justice converge in unexpected ways.

In Who Are You: School 2015, two orphaned twin sisters face separation when one of them is adopted. However, fate takes a dramatic turn, reuniting them during their most challenging moments, as their lives become intricately intertwined through an unexpected switch. The series explores the complexities of identity, sisterhood, and the impact of chance encounters on the trajectory of their lives.

King The Land unfolds the story of Heir Goo Won, who harbors an aversion to fake smiles. However, when he encounters Cheon Sa Rang, her genuine smile is ever-present. The duo embarks on a journey to craft moments of happiness, aspiring to share bright smiles. The narrative explores themes of love, connection, and the pursuit of genuine joy amid their unique relationship.

