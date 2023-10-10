From Destined With You to Tale of the Nine Tailed, pick your favorite K-drama featuring Jo Bo Ah

Jo Bo Ah, born on August 22, 1991, is a versatile South Korean actress, host, and model. She has left her mark in the entertainment scene, making appearances in notable music videos such as Memories of Spring (2016) by BTOB and Honestly I'm tired (2020) by Chungha.

Renowned for her acting talent, Jo Bo Ah has delivered compelling performances in various K-dramas. From portraying Lee Hong Joo in the fantasy romance Destined With You to bringing to life the character Nam Ji Ah in the suspenseful fantasy romance Tale Of The Nine Tailed, she has showcased her versatility. Share your favorite K-drama starring Jo Bo Ah by participating in the poll below.

K-dramas starring Jo Bo Ah

The story of Destined With You revolves around Lee Hong Jo, a civil servant with the lowest grade, who diligently tackles her job despite facing numerous civil complaints. Accustomed to solitude in her personal life, her world takes an unexpected turn when she becomes the owner of an old wooden chest and the key to lift a curse that has plagued Jang Shin Yu.

Jang Shin Yu, a brilliant and handsome lawyer, is accustomed to being in the limelight. However, he grapples with an unexplained and worsening disease. Desperate to break free from a curse that has haunted his family for generations, he becomes intertwined with Lee Hong Jo. Together, they embark on a journey that blends an unusual romance with the quest for freedom from a centuries-old curse.

In Military Prosecutor Doberman, Do Bae Man enters the role of a military prosecutor driven by the desire for financial success and prosperity. On the contrary, Cha Woo In, a recent addition to Bae Man's team, pursues the path of a military prosecutor fueled by a quest for revenge. The stark contrast in their motives reflects their distinct backgrounds and personalities. Despite their initial differences, Bae Man and Woo In find themselves collaborating on the same case. In the process, they not only assist each other but also undergo personal growth, evolving into adept military prosecutors.

The Tale of the Nine Tailed narrates the journey of a nine-tailed fox who relinquishes his role as the guardian mountain spirit of Baekdudaegan. His quest is driven by the pursuit of finding the reincarnation of his true love.

In My Strange Hero, Kang Bok Soo's high school life takes a drastic turn when he is unjustly accused of committing acts of violence, leading to his expulsion. His first love, Son Soo Jung, and fellow student Oh Se Ho are the ones who falsely bring forth these accusations.

As an adult, Kang Bok Soo finds that life has not been kind to him. In an attempt to seek revenge on Son Soo Jung and Oh Se Ho, he makes the decision to return to the same high school where the injustices occurred. However, his return to school unfolds into a series of unexpected and entangled cases, adding layers of complexity to his pursuit of justice and vindication.

In Shut Up Flower Boy Band, five boys find themselves enrolled in a school for elites, where they confront discrimination from both teachers and fellow students.

In the K-drama Forest, Jung Young Jae, an accomplished doctor, crosses paths with Kang San Hyuk, a dedicated rescue worker, within the depths of a mysterious forest. Their journey together leads to the unraveling of secrets not only about themselves but also about the mysterious nature of the forest itself.

