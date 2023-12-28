From Doctor Slump to Gyeongseong Creature Part 2: 10 exciting K-dramas releasing in January 2024

Doctor Slump, Gyeongseong Creature Part 2, Marry My Husband, Death's Game Part 2, and more; January 2024 will see massive releases with some of our favourite K-drama actors. From horror to romantic comedies and fantasy, no genre is untouched. Here is a look at the 10 most exciting dramas set to release in January 2024.

10 best K-dramas releasing in January 2024

Doctor Slump

The story revolves around Yeo Jung Woo (Park Hyung Sik) and Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye). Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye).

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 is set in 1945 colonial South Korea when it was under Japanese rule. Jang Tae Sang is a rich man and is considered a well-rounded person who is smart and considered a reliable source of information. Yoon Chae Ok is renowned in her field of finding missing people. In a search for her mother, Yoon Chae Ok crosses paths with Jang Tae Sang. They soon discover a horrible creature in the hospital of doom.

Death's Game Part 2

Death's Game surrounds the life of a man who is going through a low phase in his career and love life. One day he decides to end his life but Death herself comes to meet him and challenges him to a game of life and death. He reincarnates as 12 people who are bound to die and he has to try and survive.

Marry My Husband

The story revolves around Kang Ji Won's life, which is breaking apart due to her unemployed husband, who is in a lot of debt, and her mother. She is diagnosed with cancer and learns that her time is limited. Making things worse, she catches her husband cheating on her with a close friend. The incident turns into a physical fight, and she ends up being murdered by her husband. When she opens her eyes, she finds herself 10 years in the past and decides to get revenge on everyone who did her wrong.

Captivating the King

Jo Jung Seok takes on the role of Prince Lee In who is very loyal to his older brother King Lee Sun. The prince is held hostage by the Qing Dynasty after which the King sees him as a traitor. Lee In crosses paths with a Go player Kang Hee So and is immediately fascinated by her. She too falls for the prince. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lee In becomes the King. As a King, he is powerful but from the inside, he is emotionally weak. One thing leads to another and Hee So becomes a spy to get her revenge on the King.

A Shop for Killers

Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Joon will be starring in the action thriller A Shop for Killers. It will be premiering on January 17 on Disney+. It is based on the webtoon by Kang Ji Young. Ji An's life takes a turn after her parents pass away and later her uncle also commits suicide. Suddenly she is the target for assassins. In order to survive, she'll have to use the tactics her uncle had taught her when she was young.

Flex X Cop

The story revolves around the 3rd generation heir of a chaebol Jin Yi Soo. He has everything he wants at his fingers and is immature and rash. Due to circumstances he gets involved in a case and slowly starts to change. He joins the violent investigation team in the police which specializes in catching robbers. He is assigned to work under Detective Lee Kang Hyun who is a dedicated officer.

The Bequeathed

The Bequeathed is a Netflix mystery thriller which tells the story of a woman who inherits a gravesite. As this happens, her own family history begins to unravel.

Queen of Divorce

Queen of Divorce is a law drama which tells the story of a woman who was betrayed by her husband and lost everything. After this, she starts helping people get their divorce. She works with her business partner who is a lawyer. Together they solve difficult divorce cases.

LTNS

LTNS is a drama dealing with lust and sex. It tells the story of two people whose love has lost lust and passion. Their relationship goes cold physically and emotionally. They form a team which exposes people cheating on their partners. This also slowly starts adding spice to their relationship.