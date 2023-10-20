From Doona! to Reply 1988 and more, pick your favorite neighbors to lovers K-drama

Neighbors to lovers K-drama is a highly underrated trope. Living side by side while getting to know each other as the romance blossoms is what makes up for a heart-fluttering experience. Many K-dramas provide us with this sweet trope, like the newly released Doona! starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong, the evergreen family classic which gave us the worst second lead syndrome- Reply 1988 starring Hyeri, Park Bo Gum and Ryu Jun Yeol. Pick your favorite Neighbors to Lovers K-drama from the poll below.

Doona! tells the story of retired K-pop idol Lee Doo Na (Bae Suzy). She was part of a popular idol group but for some unknown reason, backed away from celebrity life. Now she is living in a shared house with a college student Won Jun (Yang Se Jong) who was a fan of Doo Na in her idol days. As they start living together, he starts to become more interested in Doo Na’s mysterious life.

Reply 1988 narrates the tale of five childhood friends residing in the Ssangmundong neighborhood of Seoul in 1988. It delves into their lives and growth by following their journeys into adulthood. This K-drama offered viewers one of the most heartbreaking love triangles involving Hyeri, Park Bo Gum, and Ryu Jun Yeol. But overall, it's a heartwarming and comforting slice-of-life K-drama.

Fight For My Way tells the story of four childhood friends played by Kim Ji Won, Park Seo Joon, Song Ha Yoon and Ahn Jae Hong. It follows their adult life and how they struggle to follow their dreams amidst all the obstacles thrown their way.

While You Were Sleeping, starring Bae Suzy and Lee Jong Suk is a fantasy romance K-drama. Both Lee Jong Suk and Bae Suzy are neighbors on the show who share the common ability to see the future. Through their powers, they try to prevent crimes and protect their loved ones.

My Love From The Star features iconic actors Kim So Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun. Do Min Joo (Kim So Hyun), an alien Do who is stranded on the earth for four hundred years, gets involved with childish actress Cheon Song Yi (Jun Ji Hyun). They both live as neighbors as romance blossoms between them.

In Business Proposal, our main couple, Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong, may not be neighbors, but the adorable second lead couple, Sung Hoon (Kim Min Kyu) and Jin Yeong Seo (Seol In Ah), become neighbors in the later part of the series.

