From Dr. Romantic 2 to Bussiness Proposal; A look back at Ahn Hyo Seop’s most memorable performances

The singer-turned-actor Ahn Hyo Seop, the new CEO of romantic comedies has been making a stir in the Korean entertainment industry. From romantic dramas to historical epics, Ahn Hyo Seop has proven his versatility as an actor time and again. Let's take a look back at some of his best performances on screen.

Ahn Hyo Seop's rise to fame

Ahn Hyo Seop, a South Korean-Canadian artist also known by his English name Paul Ahn, is not only an accomplished actor but also a gifted singer and fluent in multiple languages. With his captivating looks and undeniable stage presence, Ahn Hyo Seop has become a sought-after leading man in the South Korean entertainment industry. Although his parents initially disapproved of his career path, Ahn Hyo Seop has proven himself to be a talented and successful performer.

He made his acting debut in 2015 in the drama ‘Splash Splash Love’ and went on to gain recognition for his performances in ‘My Father Is Strange’ and ‘Abyss.’

Ahn Hyo Seop's memorable performances

Dr. Romantic (Season 2)

'Dr. Romantic', a popular medical drama, gained immense success with its audience. Its first two seasons received recognition and accolades both nationally and internationally, owing to the immense support of its dedicated fans. The third season of this series is all set to hit the screens on April 28, 2023. It remains to be seen what exciting developments and storylines the viewers will witness in Dr. Romantic 3. Ahn Hyo Seop reprised his role as genius surgeon Seo Woo Jin, who was a cynical doctor who didn't believe in happiness after growing up in poverty in Season 2.

Business Proposal

The Korean drama ‘Business Proposal' proved to be a massive hit in 2022. In this drama, Ahn Hyo Seop turned into a CEO and portrayed the character Kang Tae Moo who was a wealthy businessman associated with Go Food. Despite his grandfather's desire to see him settle down and start a family, Tae Moo remains uninterested in the blind dates his grandfather arranges for him. However, destiny brings him the love of his life, who happens to be an employee in his own company.

Lovers of the Red Sky

Lovers of the Red Sky is a romantic drama set in a historical era, with the addition of supernatural elements. Ahn Hyo Seop takes on the role of an astrologer with striking red eyes, who lost sight in a tragic accident during his childhood. As the story unfolds, he seeks vengeance against the royal family, who he believes is responsible for his traumatic experience that has left a profound impact on his life.

Advertisement

Abyss

Abyss is a drama in the fantasy genre that centers around the life of a successful businessman, portrayed by Ahn Hyo Seop, who is in charge of a prominent cosmetics company. Despite being intelligent and humble, the protagonist struggles with body image issues and tends to be quite sensitive. Park Bo Young plays the role of a brilliant and attractive prosecutor, who is the female lead of the show. In this story, both the main characters get a new lease on life after being reincarnated into new bodies, thanks to a magical object that has the power to revive the dead.

Ahn Hyo Seop has already accomplished so much in his relatively short career as an actor, and there is no doubt that he has a bright future ahead of him. Happy Birthday Ahn Hyo Seop and we can't wait to see what amazing performances you have in store for us next.



Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: TVXQ, SNSD, Red Velvet, NCT, more confirmed to join HYBE's Weverse; SM Ent. announces collaboration