From ENHYPEN's Drunk-Dazed to (G)I-DLE's Oh my god and more; pick best horror K-pop music video

ENHYPEN's Drunk-Dazed to (G)I-DLE's Oh my god, KARD's You In Me and many more K-pop music videos have explored the surreal and spooky visuals. Pick the best horror music video.

Written by Moumita Chakraborty Updated on Oct 31, 2023   |  11:01 PM IST  |  8.4K
ENHYPEN, (G)I-DLE: courtesy of BELIFT LAB, CUBE Entertainment

From ENHYPEN's Drunk-Dazed to (G)I-DLE's Oh my god, K-pop music videos never disappoint when it comes to aesthetics and themes. Many of the K-pop music videos have ventured into surreal visuals and horror tones. To celebrate the spooky vibes of Halloween, here is a poll to pick the best horror K-pop video. 

Best Spooky K-pop music video

Vampires, werewolves, Lucifer, and more, our beloved K-pop groups have explored various genres when it comes to horror. (G)I-DLE's hit song Oh My God's music video is filled with blood, mud, and barbed wires and this is just for starters. The music video fits great with the spooky theme. ENHYPEN with Drunk-Dazed and KARD with You and Me, both released music videos as vampires. SHINee's Taemin has dropped many videos with unpredictable visuals that are surreal and add to the creepy feel. Especially, his tracks Want and Guilty are a perfect watch for Halloween. 

