From EXO's Baekhyun to Tobi Lou and more: Know League of Legends members' next virtual band HEARTSTEEL

EXO’s Baekhyun, Tobi Lou, and more renowned musicians would be coming together to be a part of League of Legends’ new virtual band HEARTSTEEL. The band will feature new avatars of popular characters from the game. Prior to this the Riot Games have created virtual bands which are the K-pop group K/DA, heavy metal band Pentakill, and hip-hop group True Damage. Here are the details of HEARTSTEEL and its members.

EXO’s Baekhyun to be part of League of Legends’ HEARTSTEEL

EXO’s Baekhyun, ØZI, Tobi Lou, and Cal Scruby will be voicing for League of Legends’ virtual band HEARTSTEEL. Baekhyun will be lending his vocals for the champion Ezreal, the lead vocalist of the band. In the alternate world, this character gained his fame through a bubblegum-pop hit before joining the band. Joining the band has given the champion more freedom and creativity to express.

Other musicians and their role in the virtual band HEARTSTEEL

The champion Sett would be voiced by ØZI. The artist would be adding his electrifying rap verses for this project. K’Sante who will be voiced by Tobi Lou, will be adding his favor with his hip-hop and R&B base. Sett and K-Sante are the co-leaders of this group. Rapper Cal Scruby who is known for his witty lyrics would be voicing Kayne, the experimental instrumentalist and rapper of the band. Other champions include Yone, the music producer, and Aphelios, the instrumentalist and lyricist.

HEARTSTEEL will be making its much-awaited debut with Paranoia on October 23. Fans eagerly await its release as League of Legends music has never disappointed with its amazing collaborations and songs. Previously, Riot Games also joined hands with TWICE and (G)-IDLE for K/DA and True Damage. The virtual K-pop idol group K/DA also released songs in League of Legends and many of their songs were sung in Korean. They garnered millions of views and streams all over the globe.

