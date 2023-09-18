From EXO’s Suho to Kang Hoon; pick your favorite second lead of 2023 so far

K-dramas are well-known for their use of various tropes, and one of the most common ones is the presence of second leads. These second leads often evoke what is known as "second lead syndrome," where viewers find themselves rooting for these characters even though they may not end up with the main leads. Despite the potential for heartbreak, these second leads still manage to captivate our hearts.

In 2023, there have been some standout second leads, such as EXO's Suho's character Kim Seon Woo in Behind Your Touch or Jung In Gyu in A Time Called You. Take a look at our poll and choose your favorite among them.

Second leads in 2023 K-dramas

Behind Your Touch is a fresh comedy-mystery drama that unfolds in Mujin, a tranquil rural village devoid of crime. The series features Han Ji Min as Bong Ye Boon, a veterinarian known for her inquisitiveness, who unexpectedly acquires the supernatural ability to see the pasts of both people and animals. Lee Min Ki takes on the role of Moon Jang Yeol, an ambitious detective who requires her unique abilities to rejoin the criminal investigation team in Seoul.

EXO's Suho, in his first drama role in five years, portrays Kim Sun Woo, a friendly outsider with an angelic face and personality. His sudden arrival in the village of Mujin for undisclosed reasons captures the heart of Bong Ye Boon, thanks to his endearing smile and warm nature.

"Destined With You" is a romance drama that features SF9's Rowoon as Jang Shin Yu, a lawyer entangled in a centuries-old curse. Jo Bo Ah plays the role of Lee Hong Jo, a civil servant who possesses a banned book sealed 300 years ago, which holds the key to Jang Shin Yu's freedom. Ha Jun takes on the character of Kwon Jae Kyung, a popular figure at Onju City Hall, whom Lee Hong Jo has a crush on.

A Time Called You is a time-travel romance based on the popular Taiwanese drama Some Day or One Day. Jeon Yeo Been stars as Jun Hee, a woman grieving the loss of her boyfriend. In an unexpected twist, she miraculously travels back in time to 1998 and wakes up as the high school student Min Ju. Here, she crosses paths with Si Heon (Ahn Hyo Seop), a fellow student who bears a striking resemblance to her late boyfriend.

As Jun Hee navigates her new life in Min Ju's body, Si Heon becomes increasingly drawn to this altered version of Min Ju. Meanwhile, Jun Hee experiences a mix of confusion and joy upon seeing her lost lover's face in Si Heon. This intricate love story further involves In Gyu played by Kang Hoon, who has held a one-sided affection for Min Ju for an extended period, forming a compelling love triangle in the narrative.

Nam Haeng Seon played by Jeon Do Yeon was once a national athlete but made the decision to leave her sports career behind in order to care for her niece, Nam Hae Yi played by Roh Yoon Seo. Lee Sun Jae played by Lee Chae Min has been a childhood friend of Nam Hae Yi for a long time. In the same story is our second lead, Seo Geon Hu, one of her classmates and a former ice hockey player.

In this top K-drama of 2023, Mok Sol Hee played Kim So Hyun possesses a unique ability to detect when someone is lying. Kim Do Ha (Hwang Minhyun) is a talented songwriter, but his identity remains hidden from the world. Lee Gang Min (Seo Ji Hoon) serves as a policeman and is also Mok Sol Hee's former boyfriend. The story unfolds in a way that keeps viewers engrossed, possibly leading to second lead syndrome as the relationships and dynamics between these characters evolve.

