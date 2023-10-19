From Extraordinary Attorney Woo to Vincenzo: Pick best law K-drama

Extraordinary Attorney Woo to Vicenzo, K-dramas have served us some amazing content surrounding law and court. Pick your favourite law drama.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Vincenzo: courtesy of Netflix

From Vincenzo to Extraordinary Attorney Woo, we have come to enjoy some amazing law dramas from South Korea. Ranging from slice-of-life, comedy to action, we have seen the best of the best. These dramas not only discuss the good and bad, but they also give us an idea about the laws and rules of the country and hence educate us about their culture. Choose your favourite law K-drama. 

Best law K-drama

There are numerous law K-dramas to choose from. Each and every drama comes with its own flavor and taste. Extraordinary Attorney Woo had a very unique storyline which was appreciated by the audience and many people also came ahead and said that it managed to portray a lot of the real world while also being heartwarming and fun to watch. Vincenzo on the other hand had a very different vibe and was a thriller-comedy which stole the hearts of the viewers with its loud tone and amazing reveals. Of all the law dramas, pick your best. 

