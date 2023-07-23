From favorite K-drama OST to Most hilarious K-pop maknae: Make your own award in FAN-tastic Category Contest

Pinkvilla’s The HallyuTalk Awards 2 is here, bringing together another event where fans get to support their favorites in large numbers as well as stand a chance to win something for themselves.

About The HallyuTalk Awards 2’s FAN-tastic Category Contest

Fans of Hallyu can now create their own fun categories as awards, to be given to their favorite nominees. The FAN-tastic Category Contest brings forth an opportunity for the avid followers of K-Entertainment to introduce new and interesting award options under the The HallyuTalk Awards’ second edition. With the interest of the fans, the contest date has now been extended for another day. Check out the details below.

Steps for participating in the FAN-tastic Category Contest

The HallyuTalks Awards 2's FAN-tastic Category Contest now extended to July 24, 2023 midnight IST.

Instructions to become a part of the contest:

1. Come up with creative, unique and fun award categories

2. Comment on the post above with your suggestions or submit your suggestions via the Google form attached below

3. Tag us and add the hashtag #HallyuTalkAwards2 for brownie points

Stand a chance to win the contest and see your category be a part of The HallyuTalks Awards 2.

