From Flower Of Evil to Signal and more; pick your favorite K-drama about detectives

Detective K-dramas offer a compelling blend of spine-chilling scenes, edge-of-your-seat cliffhangers, and binge-worthy endings. South Korea, known for its excellence in romantic K-dramas, tearjerkers, and true-story adaptations, also stands out as a master in the crime and mystery genre.

These shows surprise us with mind-boggling sequences, exceptional detectives, and stellar performances. Once you delve into the K-drama world of gruesome crimes and layered mind games, you'll find it difficult to resist the urge to watch the entire series in one sitting.

K-dramas based on detectives

Be it tearjerker Flower of Evil or mysterious walkie-talkie that lets you transcend time in Signal; the plot of these detective-based K-dramas are so interesting they will keep you guessing for what’s coming next.

Korean television series are a rich mix of different stories spanning a wide range of genres, offering an abundance of options for viewers. If you're someone who grew up enjoying mystery crime tales like Nancy Drew and Sherlock Holmes and loves the excitement of staying on the edge of your seat, detective K-dramas could be the perfect pick for you. From Stranger/Forest Of Secrets to Life On Mars and more; pick your favorite detective K-drama from the poll below!

