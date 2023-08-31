From formals to casuals, here are IVE's Jang Wonyoung's top 5 fashion moments
IVE's Jang Wonyoung gives off rich-girl vibes and is known for her amazing fashion statement styling, here are the top 5 fashion moments from the K-pop idol
Key Highlight
-
Take inpiration from IVE's Jang Wonyoung's fashion style to elevate your look for the next event
-
Channel your inner Jang Wonyoung through the top 5 fashion moments from the K-pop idol
K-pop's It Girl, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung is famous for her infectious smile and bubbly personality. She is known to turn heads with her fashion statement. From wearing crop tops and denim shorts to wearing elegant dresses she can pull off any look effortlessly.
A simple White top with Denim jeans
IVE's Jang Wonyoung pulled off this simple look well. She elevated the look by pairing it with a sporty-looking cap and a small handbag. Just what you need for that little run to the nearest coffee shop.
A two-piece suit paired with a black tee
One can never go wrong with a pair of formal clothes and a dynamic black tee. Take inspiration from this for your next corporate gig. Level up your look by adding some accessories and chunky footwear.
Donning a simple crop top with Denim shorts
IVE's Jang Wonyoung paired a pink crop top with denim shorts. To elevate the look she added platform sandals along with a tiny heart-shaped sling. She looks like a fashion icon but at the same time keeps it effortless.
An iconic red dress paired with flat sandals
If you want to add a pop of color to your wardrobe, you can never go wrong with a good shade of red. Take a cue from IVE's Jang Wonyoung styling and you can also add a small sling bag and some accessories like a pendant necklace to elevate the look.
Color blocking your outfit
It is a great way to use different colors available in your wardrobe. Mix and match or pull off a single color from head to toe. It is an opportunity to add different colors to your collection if you are looking to make a change in your existing style.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: LUN8 talks inspiration from BTS, EXO, K-drama Dream High; reveals ASTRO’s JinJin’s message on debut
Ayushi Saxena is a Political Science graduate from the University of Delhi. She is also an English Literature graduate f... Read more